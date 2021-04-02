You talked about the difference of when you were training and these guys now, and how many things have changed technologically. But [Hunter Lawrence] was talking in the post-race press conference about his diet, and how much that’s changed his life, his health, his body. When you guys were racing, was that similar? Every single calorie counted, everything you put in your body, or was it just grab a burger and run it?

You know what, you need to do whatever works for you mentally, right? Because if you feel like going to have a hamburger is going to really put a dent in your situation because you believe it’s going to hurt you, then I would suggest you don’t do that. But I wasn’t like that. I could switch a switch on when I was out on the track and it was time to go, and I was prepared. I think the riders from our day didn’t get enough credit for doing enough work. Everyone thinks the 90’s was all party time, and we didn’t do anything. It was all girls and parties and fun stuff. Well look, we weren’t afraid to have a little fun, but I can tell you this, we worked hard too. I don’t think we get enough credit for that. The sport’s changed totally. Now these guys are all super, super fit. They’re all very on it when it comes to fitness, which is what you need! When Ricky Carmichael came along and started beating me, I was like, “Oh man! Okay, this is what I need to do? I need to train harder. I need to do more, more, more.” And eventually that really hurt me trying to chase a guy like him because I just overworked myself and that’s not how I worked. You can look back in the day and look at a guy like Kevin Windham. Every time a guy got on him to go train harder and everything, he did worse! When he just relaxed and didn’t do anything, he was way better and was the great Kevin Windham that we know. Everybody’s different, but I think you mentally have some issues with everything not being perfect and it’s going to hurt you on Saturday, then you need to do everything perfect. I wasn’t like that, but some guys are.

Cooper Webb locked in about a month ago. He goes down to Orlando and finds that new speed, I guess he was probably searching for comfort in the motorcycle, and once he found it, everything kind of changed. Ken Roczen needs to play that role of the chaser, and you have to imagine if you’re Ken Roczen that you have to reset a little bit too, right? Everything was going great until it kind of fell apart. It’s now his turn to reset and find something.

Yeah, you know it’s funny, because as a fan watching this series, Cooper Webb has caught fire and really gained some confidence. Like you said, I think he did find something with the bike because it’s all of the sudden like he went from a top five guy to a dominant guy. So, something they must have found over there gave him some confidence that he was missing. And Roczen on the other hand, he probably can’t figure out what in the heck is going on. So, he needs a start for sure to change all of that.

From your take just watching it, it’s got to be fun right? You’re watching this boxing match go back and forth and Cooper Webb’s won the last few rounds but this thing’s not over. We’re going to 17 [rounds], there’s still some variables that are going to be thrown at these guys and you just can’t get too comfortable at any point in this championship.

Well, listen, I’m going to tell you what I’m watching out there. I’m watching Ken Roczen get abused by Cooper Webb, really. He’s not standing up for himself out there, and I think the reason why the second half has been a little tough is because he won’t take a stand. You know, sometimes when you’re getting hit and people are running around you, I mean Anderson on Saturday night was smashing through guys too and putting some really hard passes on guys. Now listen, we’ve known Barcia in the past to be aggressive on guys like that. Ken Roczen, he wants to embarrass these guys. He wants to be clean; he wants to be fast. Like we know he’s mister smooth, mister clean, gets great holeshots, but you know what, these guys are taking advantage of him out there and he needs to make a stand. So, in my mind, when I’m watching it, I’m like, he needs to punt Webb one good time to make him understand that he’s not going to take that stuff! And it only takes once! Sometimes, unfortunately, that’s what it takes. But he’s going to keep having those things happen to him until he takes a stand. He needs to toughen up a little bit and make a couple of aggressive moves and point out that he’s not going to be taken advantage of like that.