This long break between racing action right in the middle of this 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has got the bench racing among the Racer X staff going in full swing. Earlier today, our Jason Weigandt wrote about how to categorize riders who have had very successful careers in 450 Supercross but couldn’t quite take that elusive first race victory in the class. Several riders fit into Weege’s category, and most of them had great 125/250F careers and titles but never broke through in the big class. This brought to mind an interesting topic for me: Who are the riders who won 125/250SX championships but never went on to event start a 250/450SX main event?

There are probably a couple of names that jump to your mind at first thought, and it’s easy to assume it could be fairly recent champions who may not have made their 450SX debut yet. However, that’s not the case! There are only four riders who hold the honor of winning in the small-bore division without stepping onto the starting gate in the big stage.

The first rider to do so was straight from the first year they ever ran a 125SX regional championship back in 1985. Todd Campbell rode the coattails of winning the first ever 125SX race at San Diego in February to claim the West Regional championship. Apparently, the points and the breakdown of the East and West races were a little complicated that year, Davey Coombs says he’ll explain that tale someday. Regardless, Campbell is in the record book as the first 125SX West Champion. After that though, Campbell came back for just two races in 1986 for his title defense which would also be the last two professional races of his career. So, no 250cc supercross races for Campbell.

It wasn’t until the 21st century that another rider would join Campbell on this list. In a close battle to the end that even included a DNF in-season, Shae Bentley outlasted our old columnist David Pingree to win the 125SX West title in 2000. Bentley didn’t finish the main at Anaheim 2 but went 3-2-1-1 in the following races to knock Pingree from the championship lead after Ping struggled to a 15th at the penultimate round in Minneapolis. Poor Ping seemed to get taken out in the first turn at every race that year and Minneapolis was no exception. After more craziness at the final race in Texas, Bentley collected a seventh to claim the title by two points. Unfortunately, Bentley then suffered through a slew of injuries and could only race intermittently following his title. All the way until 2005, Bentley never left the 125cc class before retiring. In total, Bentley started 26 125SX main events, winning twice, but never started a 250SX main event during his eight-year professional career.