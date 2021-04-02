Racerhead #14

Added Andy Bowyer: “That Bristol Dirt Race was freaking SWEET! #Different #NASCAR”.

By the way, his brother Clint, the recently retired NASCAR contender himself, did an awesome job on the TV coverage.

The Re-Raceables and the Bomber (DC)

PulpMX's Steve Matthes and our own Jason Weigandt teamed up for another excellent episode of their Leatt Re-Raceables podcast where they revisit some classic races, watching them online, breaking everything down, and talking about all the things that were happening at and around the event. This time it's the 1989 Atlanta Supercross at the old Fulton County Stadium, where Team Honda's Jeff Stanton got the first AMA Supercross win of his career after a thrilling battle with his Honda teammates Rick Johnson and Guy Cooper. Stanton's win ended RJ's five-race winning streak to start the '89 season. It also happened eight days before Johnson would suffer a broken wrist in practice at the outdoor opener at Gatorback, effectively ending his reign and causing a seismic shift in global motocross; on the horizon were the Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle and the Beast from the East, Damon Bradshaw. It's an excellent listen. Check it out:

Atlanta SX 1989 Re-Raceables podcast

There was one part of the podcast where Matthes and Weege lost their way a little bit, and that's the curious comeback of Mark "Bomber" Barnett, who entered the Atlanta SX aboard a Tuf Racing Suzuki RM250. Barnett had not raced a supercross since 1985, when he won the Atlanta SX while riding for Team Kawasaki. He retired at the end of the '85 season and more or less disappeared. But there he was on the broadcast of the Atlanta SX in 1989, though he crashed out in qualifying.

But there was more to it than that a nearly 30-year-old former factory rider coming out of retirement for one race. The previous year, 1988, Barnett had found himself back on the starting gates, only for amateur racing. Barnett was the first AMA Amateur National Champion way back in 1975, and then had a Hall of Fame career as a professional motocrosser, winning three AMA 125 Pro Motocross titles, as well as the '81 AMA Supercross crown. When he decided to get back into racing just for fun in 1988, he decided to ride the Junior +25 class in the AMA Amateur National Championships at Loretta Lynn's. He swept all three moths on a Tuf Racing Suzuki.

It was at that point that Barnett decided he wanted to do a little more racing, and he ended up securing support from Tuf Racing's Dave Antolak to enter the Florida Winter-AMA Series, which began in December at Gatorback MX Park in Gainesville. Back then, the Winter-AMAs were still a big series and great way to train for the upcoming season, as supercross (and more specifically supercross testing) had not yet monopolized the winter calendar. There in Florida the Bomber would find himself racing again with old foes like Bob "Hurricane" Hannah, as well as the Southeast prodigy Damon Bradshaw, Indiana up-and-comer Mike LaRocco, Team Honda's Guy Cooper, and more. Barnett looked good at the opener, but a crash off the start in one of his motos screwed up his overall results.

Just before the second round, Barnett was training near his home in Alabama when he crashed hard and suffered some broken ribs. That took some valuable training and testing time away, as he could not race again until February, after the Winter-AMAs were over. So Barnett decided to go to the Atlanta SX and race indoors for the first time in five years. It did not go well.

Eight days later, the 1989 AMA Pro Motocross Championships started up at Gatorback, as SX and MX used to overlap back then. Barnett did not have to qualify for the 250 class: as a past AMA National Champion, he was automatically seeded into the main event, according to the rules for the era. So the un-retired Barnett lined up his #101 Suzuki RM250 with the likes of Stanton and his future Honda teammate Bayle, Kawasaki's Jeff Ward and Ron Lechien, Suzuki's Johnny O'Mara and Ron Tichenor, Yamaha's Micky Dymond and Doug Dubach, and the rest of the top riders of that era. (Well, all except for Ricky Johnson, who had broken his wrist in practice.)

In the actual motos, Barnett acquitted himself well, finishing 13th overall via 15-11 moto scores. He had every intention of continuing at the next national, which would be in April out at the Hangtown National. But then Barnett went down hard again while practicing and picked up another injury. That was enough for the Bomber. He hung his boots up again, this time for good.