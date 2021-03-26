Every rider starts the season on his best foot, confident that his bike, training and outlook is better than ever. We have all heard stories of “best shape of my life” and “faster at the test track” before, so much so that today’s riders tend to avoid saying such cliches and building the hype.

Still, deep down everyone always wants to get better. That also means if one rider improves, so does his competition! Since we have a nice two-weekend break in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we thought it was a good time to compare points from last year and this year in The List.

Note: These standings are based off top 10 in 450SX points after round 12 of 2021.

After 12 rounds of 2021: 275 points | 1st

After 12 rounds of 2020: 246 points | 3rd

Obviously Cooper is improved this year with six wins and the points lead, compared to one win and running third in points last year at this point. His Arlington crash a year ago gets the most blame for derailing his title defense, but that is operating under the assumption that Cooper was just about to go on a roll at that point. He had only won once in the seven races before Arlington last year. But this year he had only won his second race by round seven (and, let’s face it, the Houston 3 win was a bit of a gift). Would Webb had put on a mid-season charge last year like he did this time? If you’re an Eli Tomac fan, you say no. Either way, this time Webb caught fire at the halfway mark and is nearly 30 points ahead of his 2020 total. That’s not just from Arlington last year, either, because that was a Triple Crown race and Cooper got credit for 12th place points.

After 12 rounds of 2021: 260 points | 2nd

After 12 rounds of 2020: 262 points | 2nd

Look at this! Ken has scored almost the exact same amount of points through 12 races last year and this year. His 2020 total at this point was two points higher. Stats like this are why it’s fun to write pieces like this. You’ve be surprised what you learn.