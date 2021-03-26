Racerhead #13

In a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing, I compared Ralph to my own dad, as well as Unadilla’s Ward Robinson and RedBud’s Gene Ritchie. I could have also added Southwick’s Bernie Yellin, Carlsbad USGP promoter Gavin Trippe, and Mid-Ohio’s Pete Weidner, and just last week George Singler of Smith Road Raceway in Ohio—all great men who did a great deal for the sport of motocross in their areas. Like the Robinsons and the Ritchies, as well as the Coombs family, the father’s work will continue with the kids, as Ryan Huffman has been running Washougal for some time now. (It’s been a rough go for motocross in the northwest, as Bob and Linda Leach, fellow promoters to the Huffmans, also passed away tragically in an automobile accident. Fortunately, their sons will also continue to carry the baton for motocross in that area, just as Ryan Huffman is doing at Washougal.

Meanwhile, over in Europe, they are continuing to be affected by the coronavirus. After pushing back their start from early April to mid-May, InFront/Youthstream announced that the opening round set for Oss in The Netherland was going to be pushed back again as a recent spike in cases meant that the promoters could not host spectators. The Dutch Masters Series has also been affected by this, with rounds postponed. The hope is that an updated MXGP schedule will be released soon, hopefully with a start date in June that will allow them to still get a full schedule in, as well as the Motocross of Nations. But no one has a crystal ball on how things are going to be next month, let alone next week.

But there was one race that I came across this week that was simply amazing. It was old-school too, with riders like Roger De Coster, his nemesis Heikki Mikkola, the ageless Adolph Weil, and young American upstart “Bad” Brad Lackey. They were all competing together in a 1974 race that had it all: whoop-de-doos, pit tootsies, snow-fencing, water holes, spectators running across the track…

Let me explain. Back in 1974 a motocross enthusiast, artist and OG gamer named Curt Evans came up with N. Doe MX, an old-fashioned roll-the-dice boardgame that incorporated all of the elements of motocross back then, including the top U.S. and European riders—as participants you could choose from. The game was originally published in December 1974 as a Christmas gift in the Southern California Motocross Newspaper. Evans, who’s illustrated work could often be seen in the pages of the moto magazines of the day, recently recycled the newspaper game as an actual boardgame, and one of them found their way to the Racer X offices. So, this afternoon, rather than writing Racerhead, I got into a heated, elbows-flying, knobby-roosting moto with Ryan McLeod, Melanie Marra and my sister-in-law Jessica where we play the N. Doe MX game. I was the “Flying Finn” Heikki Mikkola (of course), Jessica was Bad Brad, Ryan was Adolph Weil and Mel was The Man. Not going to lie or exaggerate—it was a lot of fun! Just roll the dice and see where your bike/hero landed. It was the perfect Friday supplement for the lack of racing, a true blast from the past, and also something I wish we had sooner during lockdown.

Curt asks for $25 (and that includes shipping, though he only ships within the U.S. to keep costs down). You can order your directly from him on Facebook at: Curt Evans Cartoons, on Instagram at: @curtevans4t (and it’s a great follow to see all of his classic drawings!) or you can email him at: curtnotcurtisevans@gmail.com