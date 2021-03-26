While the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross will not be back in action until April 10, there is still live racing to watch this weekend.
The fourth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The pro ATV Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch both pro races live (and for free) on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Camp Coker BulletSaturday, March 27
2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|71
|2
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|66
|3
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|58
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|54
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|46
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|75
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|71
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|69
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|50
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|43
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|90
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|68
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|61
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|58
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|44
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|85
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|80
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|57
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|53
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
camp coker bullet GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Start Rows
Other Info
Grand National Cross Country Series
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
1217 Moree Road
Society Hill, SC 29593
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST
Tickets
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
track map
Grand National Cross Country Series
Race Day Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Schedule
Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, March 28, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Society Hill, South Carolina.
Main Image: Mack Faint