Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

How to Watch Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

March 26, 2021 3:30pm

While the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross will not be back in action until April 10, there is still live racing to watch this weekend.

The fourth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. The pro ATV Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch both pro races live (and for free) on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Grand National Cross Country Series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC RacerTV.com schedule.
The 2021 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC RacerTV.com schedule. GNCC Racing

2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States71
2Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States66
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia58
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States54
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States46
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States75
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States71
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States69
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States50
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand43
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States90
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States68
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States61
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States58
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States44
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand85
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States80
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States57
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia53
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada49
Full Standings

Other Links

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

GNCC Live Laps Text Alerts

camp coker bullet GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Start Rows

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

GNCC Racing

Twitter—@gnccracing

Instagram—@gncc_racing

Facebook

Other Info

Grand National Cross Country Series

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
1217 Moree Road
Society Hill, SC 29593

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST

Tickets

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

track map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC 2021 layout.
The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC 2021 layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Schedule

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, March 28, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Society Hill, South Carolina.

Main Image: Mack Faint

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now