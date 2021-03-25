Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Dennis Hawthorne

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Dennis Hawthorne

March 25, 2021 9:40am
FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

I called up former top privateer turned Kawasaki employee Dennis Hawthorne about his long career riding for Team Green, his highlights in racing, winning the AX titles, his best races and more. Then we talk to six-time SX and MX champion Jeff Stanton about the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and his new touring company in Michigan.

Listen to the Hawthorne podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

