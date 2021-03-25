FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

I called up former top privateer turned Kawasaki employee Dennis Hawthorne about his long career riding for Team Green, his highlights in racing, winning the AX titles, his best races and more. Then we talk to six-time SX and MX champion Jeff Stanton about the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and his new touring company in Michigan.

Listen to the Hawthorne podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.