Jason Weigandt chats with Shayna Texter-Bauman after her double wins to start the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track Singles campaign. After a tough 2020, the narrative goes back to Shayna winning races instead of just getting attention for her Red Bull KTM ride, or being the female racer who battles with the guys. She's back to being a race winner! Shayna also tells the story of humble beginnings of sleeping in the race van, and how she met her husband, Briar Bauman, the current AFT SuperTwins Champion. Yeah, they met on the podium after she beat him for a race win!

