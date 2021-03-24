Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Flat Track is Winning Again (with Shayna-Texter Bauman)

Exhaust Podcast Flat Track is Winning Again (with Shayna-Texter Bauman)

March 24, 2021 4:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt chats with Shayna Texter-Bauman after her double wins to start the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track Singles campaign. After a tough 2020, the narrative goes back to Shayna winning races instead of just getting attention for her Red Bull KTM ride, or being the female racer who battles with the guys. She's back to being a race winner! Shayna also tells the story of humble beginnings of sleeping in the race van, and how she met her husband, Briar Bauman, the current AFT SuperTwins Champion. Yeah, they met on the podium after she beat him for a race win!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and MXTech Suspension.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Main Image Courtesy of American Flat Track

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now