Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Jo Shimoda

March 24, 2021 4:30pm | by: &

Following the shutdown of the GEICO Honda team in October 2020, Jo Shimoda was left without a ride for 2021. He eventually joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in December 2020 and would set his eyes on his second full season of racing pro. Through the first seven rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Championship, the 18-year-old sits third in the standings. He earned the first two supercross podium finishes of his career and he sits 28 points behind veterans Colt Nichols and Christian Craig. During the break in the 250SX East Region championship, Shimoda and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team have continued to put in work. We caught up with Shimoda during a day of training at Fox Raceway at Pala to get his thoughts on his season so far, working with Mitch Payton and the team, his goals for the remainder of the supercross season, and more. And check out some raw clips of Shimoda putting in practice laps as well.

Shimoda in Action

  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now