Following the shutdown of the GEICO Honda team in October 2020, Jo Shimoda was left without a ride for 2021. He eventually joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in December 2020 and would set his eyes on his second full season of racing pro. Through the first seven rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Championship, the 18-year-old sits third in the standings. He earned the first two supercross podium finishes of his career and he sits 28 points behind veterans Colt Nichols and Christian Craig. During the break in the 250SX East Region championship, Shimoda and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team have continued to put in work. We caught up with Shimoda during a day of training at Fox Raceway at Pala to get his thoughts on his season so far, working with Mitch Payton and the team, his goals for the remainder of the supercross season, and more. And check out some raw clips of Shimoda putting in practice laps as well.

Shimoda in Action