Well, Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence won Monster Energy Supercross on Tuesday, but it was Phil Nicoletti's night as his buddy Cooper Webb won the 450 main, and his other buddy Kyle Peters scored a 250SX podium. Might Phil actually be happy!? We knocked on his door to find out.

