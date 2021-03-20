Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington 3
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Musquin in, Robertson and Alex Martin Out for Arlington 3 [Update: Bogle Out]

March 20, 2021 3:35pm | by:
Musquin in, Robertson and Alex Martin Out for Arlington 3 [Update: Bogle Out]

Some last minute To Be Determined injury situations have now been determined for Arlington 3. Marvin Musquin has cleared concussion protocol following his huge heat race crash last weekend, and the Red Bull KTM man is racing tonight.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rookie Stilez Robertson hurt his leg on Tuesday and will not line up tonight, and Alex Martin is also out with a wrist injury.

Update: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTM's Justin Bogle went down hard in the first practice session this morning and we hear he is out for the evening with a bruised lung.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now