Some last minute To Be Determined injury situations have now been determined for Arlington 3. Marvin Musquin has cleared concussion protocol following his huge heat race crash last weekend, and the Red Bull KTM man is racing tonight.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rookie Stilez Robertson hurt his leg on Tuesday and will not line up tonight, and Alex Martin is also out with a wrist injury.

Update: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTM's Justin Bogle went down hard in the first practice session this morning and we hear he is out for the evening with a bruised lung.