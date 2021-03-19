Same night, yeah. You used to be able to double class it.

Oh, yeah! 100 percent I would do that! Maybe I don’t have the fitness, but I definitely would like to race more. That would be something that would be cool to talk about. In the arenacross stuff, which Chris [Blose] can vouch for as well, I did both the AX Lites and the AX, which literally you never come off the track. So I definitely would do it, for sure. Yeah, if you go through the 250 main and then you make it to the 450 main too, you’re for sure going to be spent, but I would do it, absolutely.

We know obviously the privateers and teams all get funding and sponsorship from different things. We know you do your own thing with your own website and all the local sponsorships that you do. What has that been like? Have these triple-headers kind of helped you start relationships you can build off the next time that we visit this state again and this venue?

I don't know all these guys. I’m actually kind of curious to ask them, being on a factory team or a team that supports you, if they like it better. I know as a privateer, 100 percent I like this way better. I hope we never go away from this little setup because it’s a lot easier as a privateer. You don’t have to travel as much. Obviously a big expense for us racers is training in-between rounds, so not having to worry about that as much and being able to stay and just race and race and race, and kind of race myself back into shape more or less is a lot easier than flying and all the expenses to travel, and then paying somebody to ride and all that stuff. So as a privateer, I think it’s a lot easier. I love it. But when it comes to the sponsorship side of things, it’s actually really good. It’s tough because you have so many back-to-back-to-back, but it’s pretty cool. BB Steakhouse, which is just five minutes down the road from the stadium, they were my first real helmet wrap last year, when I kind of introduced the whole idea, and they got back on board for actually this last round. So, it’s been really, really cool just building my own program, sending people to my website to support. Just getting creative to continue racing because obviously it’s expensive. If I’m funding it on my own, I’ve got to find ways to pay for it.

Since this interview, Moranz has taken to Instagram to share he has in fact received the motor! Check out the two videos below where he shares his excitement and thankfulness and then where he gets back to work on his bike.