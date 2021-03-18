Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the final of three races in Arlington, Texas) will take place on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.
450SX
Benny Bloss – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Bloss is dealing with a sore foot after a crash in qualifying at Arlington 2. He’ll be back in Atlanta.
Justin Brayton – Hand | out
Comment: Brayton, who’s still on the mend from injured ribs, had a mechanical issue on Tuesday night and went over the bars. As of now he has “minor hand injuries,” but the crash probably didn’t do his ribs any favors, either. He's out for Arlington 3.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo broke his collarbone at Orlando 2. He’s out for Arlington 3.
Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap is out with a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan is out due to a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries sustained at Daytona. He’s out for the immediate future and is playing the waiting game with his wrist and head while doing physical therapy on his elbow.
Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT
Comment: McElrath has been dealing with a strained back, which got worse recently. Currently there is no timetable on his return.
Henry Miller – SHOULDER, BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Miller had a bike malfunction at Arlington 2 and went down during qualifying. He’s pretty banged up and has an AC separation above his sternum, but still plans on racing at Arlington 3.
Marvin Musquin – HEAD, ARM | TBD
Comment: Musquin had a big crash at Arlington 1 when he found himself in neutral leaving an on/off jump. He hopes to be back for Arlington 3, but that decision won’t be made until Friday.
Zach Osborne - BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne will miss the Arlington races due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli sustained a concussion and AC separation in Daytona. He hopes to return to racing in Atlanta.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: A broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs suffered during qualifying at Indy 3 will keep Stephenson on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix will miss several races due to a back injury. As of now there is not a specific return date.
Pierce Brown – HAND | OUT
Comment: Brown fell during untimed practice at Arlington 1 and broke his hand. He’s since had surgery and is out for the immediate future.
Sean Cantrell – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cantrell is out after breaking his collarbone in Orlando. He hopes to be back before the season ends.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Carroll is out for the season after sustaining a broken sternum, foot, and a pair of ribs.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo hasn’t raced since crashing in Daytona. He’s had surgery on his hand and will miss the rest of supercross.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown had a bad crash in Daytona and sustained a concussion. The hope is that he’ll be ready to race in Atlanta.
Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner is hoping he’ll be ready to race in Atlanta after missing racing so far with a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season.
Alex Martin – WRIST | TBD
Comment: Martin crashed during qualifying at Arlington 2 and missed the night program. On Instagram he said he hoped “to get some therapy in this week to be ready for Saturday.” We tried to confirm his status, but at time of posting the information wasn’t available.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin is out after dislocating his left shoulder at Orlando 2.
Stilez Robertson – FOOT | TBD
Comment: Robertson sustained a foot injury at Arlington 2, and although he was able to qualify for the main, was unable to line up. At time of posting the team had not responded to our request of confirmation for Robertson’s status.
Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: Schwartz sustained several minor injuries that kept him out of action for Arlington 1 and 2. He’ll also miss Arlington 3, but should be back for Atlanta.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short– BANGED UP
Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip.
Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.