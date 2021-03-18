Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Arlington 3

Injury Report Arlington 3

March 18, 2021 3:20pm
by:

Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the final of three races in Arlington, Texas) will take place on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.

450SX

Benny Bloss – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Bloss is dealing with a sore foot after a crash in qualifying at Arlington 2. He’ll be back in Atlanta.

Justin Brayton – Hand | out

Comment: Brayton, who’s still on the mend from injured ribs, had a mechanical issue on Tuesday night and went over the bars. As of now he has “minor hand injuries,” but the crash probably didn’t do his ribs any favors, either. He's out for Arlington 3.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo broke his collarbone at Orlando 2. He’s out for Arlington 3.

Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is out with a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.

Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Harlan is out due to a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries sustained at Daytona. He’s out for the immediate future and is playing the waiting game with his wrist and head while doing physical therapy on his elbow.

Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT

Comment: McElrath has been dealing with a strained back, which got worse recently. Currently there is no timetable on his return.

Henry Miller – SHOULDER, BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Miller had a bike malfunction at Arlington 2 and went down during qualifying. He’s pretty banged up and has an AC separation above his sternum, but still plans on racing at Arlington 3.

Marvin Musquin – HEAD, ARM | TBD

Comment: Musquin had a big crash at Arlington 1 when he found himself in neutral leaving an on/off jump. He hopes to be back for Arlington 3, but that decision won’t be made until Friday.

Zach Osborne - BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne will miss the Arlington races due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.

Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Politelli sustained a concussion and AC separation in Daytona. He hopes to return to racing in Atlanta.

Carter Stephenson | OUT

Comment: A broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs suffered during qualifying at Indy 3 will keep Stephenson on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

250SX WEST REGION

Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT

Comment: Alix will miss several races due to a back injury. As of now there is not a specific return date.

Pierce Brown – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brown fell during untimed practice at Arlington 1 and broke his hand. He’s since had surgery and is out for the immediate future.

Sean Cantrell – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cantrell is out after breaking his collarbone in Orlando. He hopes to be back before the season ends.

Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT

Comment: Carroll is out for the season after sustaining a broken sternum, foot, and a pair of ribs.

Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT

Comment: Castelo hasn’t raced since crashing in Daytona. He’s had surgery on his hand and will miss the rest of supercross.

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown had a bad crash in Daytona and sustained a concussion. The hope is that he’ll be ready to race in Atlanta.

Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.

Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT

Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.

Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Gardner is hoping he’ll be ready to race in Atlanta after missing racing so far with a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT

Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season.

Alex Martin – WRIST | TBD

Comment: Martin crashed during qualifying at Arlington 2 and missed the night program. On Instagram he said he hoped “to get some therapy in this week to be ready for Saturday.” We tried to confirm his status, but at time of posting the information wasn’t available.

Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Martin is out after dislocating his left shoulder at Orlando 2.

Stilez Robertson – FOOT | TBD

Comment: Robertson sustained a foot injury at Arlington 2, and although he was able to qualify for the main, was unable to line up. At time of posting the team had not responded to our request of confirmation for Robertson’s status.

Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Schwartz sustained several minor injuries that kept him out of action for Arlington 1 and 2. He’ll also miss Arlington 3, but should be back for Atlanta.

Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

250SX EAST REGION

The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.

TJ Albright – KNEE

Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.

Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE

Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston.

RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND

Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston.

Max Miller – BACK

Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.

Michael Mosiman – HAND

Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.

Jess Pettis – KNEE

Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.

John Short– BANGED UP

Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.

Max Vohland – HIP

Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip.

Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK

Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.

