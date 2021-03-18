Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the final of three races in Arlington, Texas) will take place on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.

450SX

Benny Bloss – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Bloss is dealing with a sore foot after a crash in qualifying at Arlington 2. He’ll be back in Atlanta.

Justin Brayton – Hand | out

Comment: Brayton, who’s still on the mend from injured ribs, had a mechanical issue on Tuesday night and went over the bars. As of now he has “minor hand injuries,” but the crash probably didn’t do his ribs any favors, either. He's out for Arlington 3.