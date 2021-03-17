Monster Energy Kawasaki's Tomac looked to have a little more speed than Webb at times but couldn’t find an opening, and then Webb figured some things out.

“I know he was doing some different things at the beginning with the triple onto the table, and I was trying different things, jumping and then skimming whoops,” said Webb. “There were a few things I could hear behind me where he was catching me, and I felt like he was getting a pretty good run on me in the whoops… It’s tough in that situation. The track’s changing every lap and you have someone on you, and you don’t know how close they are. You don’t know if you can start to open it up or if they’re going to be able to get by you.”

Hard to believe we’ve arrived at a time when the likes of Tomac and Roczen can take moral victories from mere podiums, but that’s where we are. Tomac was only eighth two days ago in this building, and Roczen had missed the podium in four-straight races. Tomac actually admitted he’s far enough back in points where the title pressure is pretty much gone for him.

“It’s been a few races where I feel like that [championship] weight has been lifted off me, said Tomac. “It’s nothing you want, right? I was just glad to have a better race in a stadium environment. Outside of Daytona. It was a good start, better riding throughout the whole main. It was a good push, just not enough in the end.”

Roczen addressed the comments he made in anger about Webb after the Daytona main event, which was then followed by perhaps his worst ride of the season two days ago for Arlington 1.He has no regrets.

“I said what I wanted to say,” he said. “Now fingers get pointed with how my races have been. I knew that before going into that, that fingers would get pointed. Obviously, this is in the past and I haven’t been on the podium lately. I’ve been trying different bike setups lately and they haven’t worked out, so I went back to old faithful today.