Race Day Feed: Arlington 2

Race Day Feed Arlington 2

March 16, 2021 12:30pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the 11th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

In the 250SX West Region, the year started off with Justin Cooper taking the first win of the season and the points lead. But following Cameron McAdoo's first career win at Daytona International Speedway, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider grabbed the red plates. At the third round over the weekend, Seth Hammaker wrote his name into the history books as a first time winner in his own right, while McAdoo bested Cooper in a battle to the finish to retain the points lead entering tonight's race.

Cameron McAdoo's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will have red backgrounds for the second race in a row.
Cameron McAdoo's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki will have red backgrounds for the second race in a row. Align Media
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States70
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States64
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia58
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States57
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States55
Full Standings

In the 450SX Class, Webb's fourth win on Saturday gave him the points lead entering today's 11th round. His KTM 450 SX-F will feature more red than normal as he will race with the red backgrounds today for the first time this season.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States223
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany216
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States190
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States176
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States152
Full Standings
  • Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F newly equipped with red backgrounds. Align Media
  • Another view of Webb's race bike. Align Media
  • "The Man" Roger De Coster inspects Cooper Webb's KTM 450 SX-F. Align Media
  • Mechanics Carlos Rivera (left) and Frankie Latham dialing in Webb's bike on race day. Latham can help with Webb's bike since his rider, Marvin Musquin, is out for today following a crash on Saturday. Align Media

Riders and team members have taken to the stadium to preview today's layout. Below are some pit shots from early this morning.

  • Kyle Peters is ready to go on his Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R. Align Media
  • Jordon Smith (right) with his mechanic Colter Ahrens. Align Media
  • Cameron McA-dab. Align Media
  • "When in Texas!" Aaron Plessinger looks to go big. Align Media
  • Justin Barcia's GasGas MC 450F and Pierce Brown's GasGas MC 250F. Brown's bike will remain in the pits all day as he is out today with an injury. Align Media
  • Ken Roczen viewing the track layout from afar. Align Media
  • Justin Barcia (middle) and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team members viewing the track. Align Media
  • Smith and Ahrens viewing the track. Align Media
  • Honda HRC's Chase Sexton and his mechanic Jade Dungey. Align Media

Morning Report

Our Steve Matthes is at the stadium and filed this quick report:

Welcome everyone back to Arlington, Texas for round two of the “residency” here in Texas. I still don’t like that residency term but whatever. We’ve got a new track for this race but there’s not as much variety as we saw on Saturday night. It’s got maybe the narrowest whoop lane in SX history and it runs next to the start and had to be squished, I guess, to fit in. There are a couple of walls and a sand turn that will also turn out to be follow the leader. Sand turns always end up that way.

Big news coming into the race is Marvin Musquin is out for tonight,. The Red Bull KTM rider needed a couple of days to pass the concussion protocol and that’s a “Tuesday” race thing that we talked about before the series. Unfortunate for Marv and the team.

Free Practice

Enzo Lopes is back and topped the B group free practice.
Justin Cooper was back on top in today's free practice, and Seth Hammaker continues to show good pace.
Eli Tomac tops seeded free practice.
Alex Ray on top of unseeded 450s.
