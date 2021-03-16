Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Nick Schmidt
  2. Justin Starling
  3. Logan Karnow
Full Results
250SX West Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Full Schedule
The Moment: LCQ Warfare

The Moment LCQ Warfare

March 16, 2021 11:05am
by:

“The last two turns were the most terrifying thing that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Cade Clason.

Everyone saw it coming. “Everybody…look at this!” boomed NBCSN’s Leigh Diffey. At that point, the race call just unfolded down to a laugh and a yell, because there were no words that could accurately describe the impending combination of implosion and explosion. Five riders were in the same section, but only four were going to make the main, and the checkered flag was within view. This was classic last chance qualifier warfare, where anything goes, especially with a bowl turn before the finish.

Cade Clason
Cade Clason Align Media

The man in the desperate spot was Broc Tickle. Broc has always been a main eventer. He doesn’t go to races with a goal of merely making a main. His goal is solid finishes, top tens. Top fives and podiums in his prime. But Tickle was back in fifth, outside looking in, on the final straight.

Luckily for Broc, the pack was tight, because early LCQ race leader Cade Clason had suffered a flat front tire.

“It was terrifying because I thought I was going to blow it,” said Clason.

That flat slowed him, and brought the pack close together. Kevin Moranz, normally a 250 class racer, and veteran Scott Champion, both slipped past. Clason, with the flat, was fighting for his life to make the main, and his old buddy Alex Ray was rolling up from fourth. Then came Tickle, which made for five riders going for four spots on the last lap.

Scott Champion
Scott Champion Align Media
Alex Ray
Alex Ray Align Media

Everyone knew what Tickle had to do here. He had riders right in front of him and a bowl turn to go, so he was setting up to punt some combination of Ray, Clason, Champion and Moranz—or maybe all four—all the way back to the pits. So aggressive was Broc’s move that he actually crashed on the landing of the triple before he could even set up for the pass. He was planning this angle out well before the corner! Clason and Ray got bailed out, but A-Ray, in classic A-Ray fashion, still rolled the finish line and crashed when he hit the mess of dirt and Tough Blox on the landing. One dude made it in with a front flat, and the other crashed on the finish line jump but still qualified. It was a moment of pure chaos, the kind of highlight reel LCQs have trademarked.

“I got pretty lucky because I didn’t ride good all day,” said SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Ray. “After the heat race I was considering selling everything and quitting. We turned it around and we did good. My mechanic Mike had it on the pit board that Tickle was coming, I’ve got Cade bunching in front of me, and Tickle is on my ass….”

By the way, if Tickle had not crashed, it was going to be crazy, but everyone would have been fine with it because anything goes when main event slots are on the line. That’s the expected carnage of the last chance qualifier, and in one moment in Arlington, it delivered.

Here's a position chart on the last lap.
