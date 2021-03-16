Everyone knew what Tickle had to do here. He had riders right in front of him and a bowl turn to go, so he was setting up to punt some combination of Ray, Clason, Champion and Moranz—or maybe all four—all the way back to the pits. So aggressive was Broc’s move that he actually crashed on the landing of the triple before he could even set up for the pass. He was planning this angle out well before the corner! Clason and Ray got bailed out, but A-Ray, in classic A-Ray fashion, still rolled the finish line and crashed when he hit the mess of dirt and Tough Blox on the landing. One dude made it in with a front flat, and the other crashed on the finish line jump but still qualified. It was a moment of pure chaos, the kind of highlight reel LCQs have trademarked.

“I got pretty lucky because I didn’t ride good all day,” said SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Ray. “After the heat race I was considering selling everything and quitting. We turned it around and we did good. My mechanic Mike had it on the pit board that Tickle was coming, I’ve got Cade bunching in front of me, and Tickle is on my ass….”

By the way, if Tickle had not crashed, it was going to be crazy, but everyone would have been fine with it because anything goes when main event slots are on the line. That’s the expected carnage of the last chance qualifier, and in one moment in Arlington, it delivered.