Spicy Anderson

A few seasons back, it was pretty common for Jason Anderson to be bouncing off riders like a pinball. That has tapered off, but Anderson definitely brought some heat on Saturday night, both in speed and aggression. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider got into it with both Dylan Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart, leaving Ferrandis on the ground. Stewart would later find himself flying through the air and hitting the deck after a failed attempt at retaliation. One good thing about Anderson is that he can dish it but also take it, saying on Instagram, “Can’t wait for some good aggressive racing for rd 2. I’m sure I’ll have some bumps from Mookie and Dylan on Tuesday.” Whether or not you’re a fan of Anderson’s riding, you can’t argue with the results—he was back on the podium for the first time this season. Will he bounce his way forward again on Tuesday? –Aaron Hansel

Leading Role

Well, it finally happened. After several weeks of chasing down Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb took over the points lead at the opening round of Arlington. Based on how well Cooper has been riding lately, it comes as no surprise either. The Red Bull KTM rider has been incredibly strong, and except for a ninth place at the season opener, has only finished off the podium twice, and each of those times he was fourth. Roczen’s been strong too, but now that he’s trailing Webb with the season about to enter the backstretch, he’s got to start winning races again, beginning at Arlington 2. –Hansel

Three in Three

We’re three races into the 250SX west series and we’ve yet to see a repeat winner. Justin Cooper won the opener, Cameron McAdoo won Daytona, and rookie Seth Hammaker won Arlington 1. There are still plenty of riders who are capable of getting it done, too. That goes for the overall podium in general! Including race winners, we’ve seen seven different riders on the box, and the only rider who’s been up there more than once is McAdoo! What kind of combination will we see up front following the conclusion of the 250SX race at Arlington 2? –Hansel