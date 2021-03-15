Joey Savatgy | 7th in 450SX

Savatgy has shown signs of life in his comeback season (he missed all of 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a foot injury). At Arlington 1 the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider scored a season-best seventh.

Racer X: You recently moved from GOAT Farm in Tallahassee down to the 83 Compound. How is it for you to ride with some younger guys like the Lawrence brothers and then some veteran guys like Jason Anderson and Justin Bogle to give you a positive influence?

Joey Savatgy: Yeah obviously with Star buying the GOAT Farm I was kind of out of a home, in a way. But for me it was a good time to make a change. Jason [Anderson] wasn’t there at the beginning so I missed out on having him there at the beginning, and then Justin [Bogle] is the recent edition to the squad. Jett and Hunter were there the whole time I was. As soon as Jason got down there, for me it was a game changer. Having someone there that is as good as they are, it helps you whether you know it or not. There are days where you feel like you’re maxed out and you can’t go any faster, and then someone is faster than you so it pushes you to do more. Plus the atmosphere is good. We have a good time but we take it very serious and make sure to get our work done. It’s been a good switch.

We see some riders will start putting together a few good rides but maybe the results don’t match, and then all of a sudden it clicks. [Aaron] Plessinger was one of those. Do you feel like you’re about to go on a run? Are you feeling that too?

I hope! Honestly it’s really tough right now to get a bad start and do well. Having a good heat race is more important that qualifying good. The field is cut in half, so even if you’re 15th in qualifying you still have a decent pick in the heat race. But if you have a good heat race and you have a gate pick of eight or better, you put yourself in a good spot. My heat races this year have not been the greatest. My speed has been a little bit own, some of it is I’ve just been battling things. Missing all of last year didn’t help, and you forget these guys are quick and hang it on the edge. I’d like to think that I’m going to go on a streak and that’s the goal. Starts are huge. If I can get some good starts the results will come. It’s just a matter of putting it together throughout the day. It’s one of those things where on paper, mentally it’s frustrating and it’s hard not to get caught up in it. You come off the track and you’re 11th. But then you see it’s half a second. That’s a half a bike length and that would have been the difference between 11th and fourth. For me, my starts are getting better and if I keep putting myself in good spots the results will continue to improve.