When the curtains fell on the 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it marked the first time that Kyle Cunningham wouldn’t be immediately gearing up for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and after the summer passed, the gate fell on the 2021 season of supercross, again without Cunningham’s presence. Instead of racing, the Texan has been busy building a coaching business, KCMX. We needed to learn more, so we dialed up Cunningham to get the details on his new gig, as well as his official status as a professional racer.

Cunningham’s career highlights include a 250 podium indoors and out, and a career best of fifth in the 2011 250 National Motocross Standings, riding for Star Racing Yamaha. Oh, and there was the night we dubbed him the “Vegas Assassin” for riding his Valli Motorsports Yamaha YZ450F through the pack to finish fourth at the 2010 Monster Energy Supercross finale, behind Ryan Dungey, Chad Reed, and Kevin Windham.

Racer X: Kyle, what’s up? You’re into the coaching business now. How’d you get into that?

Kyle Cunningham: Last year, when I got hurt in Atlanta, I went back home and did some coaching, which led to starting KCMX Training and I’ve just been in the building process since. It’s been really fun so far.

How do you even make that happen though? Anyone can put out a sign and say they’re a coach, but how do you actually acquire students?

In the past when I was racing full time, I’d had people reach out before and ask if I was interested. And over the years I’ve been a part of doing some of the Panic Rev camps and stuff like that. And when I started KCMX training, I looked at it as an opportunity to, for the local guys around my area, to share the experience and knowledge I’ve gained over the last 24 years of racing. Some people reached out and it’s something I have a passion for, and I was able to get the coaching thing going.