Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 6, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
The second round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Daytona (West)51st Daytona Supercross
Saturday, March 6
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Wild BoarSaturday, March 6
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|26
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|23
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|21
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|19
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|18
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|180
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|174
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|149
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|136
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|133
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
|2
|
Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|25
|3
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|16
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|30
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|25
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|21
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|18
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|16
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|30
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|25
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|21
|4
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|18
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|16
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|30
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|25
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|16
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country Series
Hog Waller
440 County Rd
310 Palatka, FL 32177
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
This note from Daytona International Speedway indicates that all the available tickets for this Saturday's race are sold out. Like all sporting events in 2021, Daytona is only able to sell a limited-number of tickets. With the limited capacity already reached, additional walk up race day tickets will not be available.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Wild Boar GNCC.
Animated track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Take a lap around the @RickyCarmichael signature designed course to see the challenges @SupercrossLIVE riders will face this Saturday!— Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) March 4, 2021
From the iconic Daytona Beach sand, to the new over-under bridge and all the features you love from #DAYTONASX. pic.twitter.com/omAiYb1Bvp
track map
Grand National Cross Country Series
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, March 6, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Daytona, Florida.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck GNCC Schedule
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, March 7, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Palatka, Florida.