How to Watch: Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC

How to Watch Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC

March 5, 2021 10:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 6, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The second round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 Wild Boar GNCC RacerTV.com schedule.
The 2021 Wild Boar GNCC RacerTV.com schedule. GNCC Racing

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper
Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States26
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States23
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States21
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States19
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia18
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany180
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States174
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States149
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States136
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France133
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States30
2Thad Duvall
Williamstown, WV United States25
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States18
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States30
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States25
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia21
4Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States18
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States30
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States25
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States18
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand30
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States25
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Tayla Jones Yass Australia16
Full Standings

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country Series

Hog Waller
440 County Rd
310 Palatka, FL 32177 

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

This note from Daytona International Speedway indicates that all the available tickets for this Saturday's race are sold out. Like all sporting events in 2021, Daytona is only able to sell a limited-number of tickets. With the limited capacity already reached, additional walk up race day tickets will not be available.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Wild Boar GNCC.

Animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

track map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Wild Boar GNCC layout.
The 2021 Wild Boar GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, March 6, 2021

The 2021 Daytona Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Daytona Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Daytona, Florida.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck GNCC Schedule

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, March 7, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Palatka, Florida.

