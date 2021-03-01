Kenda U.S. Sprint Enduro
Round 1 (of 6) — GTR Complex — Gaston, South Carolina
Pro
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Class
|Tests
|Total Time
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|Pro
|6
|40:28.788
|30
|2nd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|Pro
|6
|40:43.816
|25
|3rd
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|Pro
|6
|41:01.095
|21
|4th
|Johnny Girroir
|GasGas
|Pro 2
|6
|41:17.227
|18
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|KTM
|Pro
|6
|41:19.119
|16
|6th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|Pro
|6
|41:30.658
|15
|7th
|Jesse Ansley
|KTM
|KTM
|6
|41:58.178
|14
|8th
|Bubz Tasha
|Husqvarna
|Pro-Am
|6
|42:10.643
|13
|9th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|Pro 2
|6
|42:20.290
|12
|10th
|Ryan Sipes
|GasGas
|Pro
|6
|42:34.531
|11
KICKER AMA ARENACROSS
Round 7 (of 12) — Tampa MX Raceway — Tampa, Florida
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2-2
|23
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|4-2
|21
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|19
|5th
|Josh Osby
|Honda
|1-5
|18
|6th
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|3-6
|17
|7th
|Cory Carsten
|Husqvarna
|4-7
|16
|8th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3-8
|15
|9th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|5-9
|14
|10th
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|7-10
|13
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|2-2
|23
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|3-3
|21
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|4-4
|19
|5th
|Josh Osby
|Honda
|3-5
|18
|6th
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|2-6
|17
|7th
|Matthew Hubert
|Kawasaki
|5-7
|16
|8th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|1-8
|15
|9th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|5-9
|14
|10th
|Tony Uskp
|KTM
|8-10
|13
Round 8 (of 12) — Tampa MX Raceway — Tampa, Florida
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Josh Osby
|Honda
|1-2
|23
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2-3
|21
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|3-4
|19
|5th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|18
|6th
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|4-6
|17
|7th
|Cory Carsten
|Husqvarna
|5-7
|16
|8th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|5-8
|15
|9th
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|4-9
|14
|10th
|Tony Uskp
|KTM
|6-10
|13
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|1-1
|26
|2nd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|2-2
|23
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|4-3
|21
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|2-4
|19
|5th
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|18
|6th
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|6-6
|17
|7th
|Cory Carsten
|Husqvarna
|5-7
|16
|8th
|Matthew Hubert
|Kawasaki
|4-8
|15
|9th
|Tre Fierro
|KTM
|5-9
|14
|10th
|Mason Wharton
|Kawasaki
|6-10
|13
Championship Standings
250 Pro Sport
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|104
|2nd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|86
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|84
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|76
|5th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|69
|6th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|58
|7th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|55
|8th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|KTM
|53
|8th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|53
|10th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|50
450 Pro Sport
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|104
|2nd
|Mike Alessi
|Kawasaki
|83
|3rd
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|82
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|GasGas
|73
|5th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|70
|6th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|59
|7th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|53
|8th
|Ayden Nyland
|Suzuki
|49
|9th
|Adam Conway
|Yamaha
|48
|10th
|Zack Gurley
|Yamaha
|46
Hoosier Arenacross
Round 15 (of 16) — Tunica, Mississippi
250 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|50
|2nd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|1-2
|44
|3rd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-3
|40
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|4-4
|36
|5th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|32
|6th
|Nick Inman
|Honda
|4-6
|30
|7th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|2-7
|28
|8th
|Kyle Porter
|Honda
|3-8
|26
|9th
|Tim Myers
|Kawasaki
|5-9
|24
450 Pro
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Brand
|Moto Finishes
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|1-1
|50
|2nd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|3-2
|44
|3rd
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|2-3
|40
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|1-4
|36
|5th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|32
|6th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|2-6
|30
|7th
|Kyle Porter
|Honda
|4-7
|28
|8th
|Tim Myers
|Kawasaki
|4-8
|26
Championship Standings
250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|450
|2nd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|318
|3rd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|264
|4th
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|244
|5th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|221
|6th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|221
|7th
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|168
|7th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|168
|9th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|131
|10th
|John Berry
|Husqvarna
|102
450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|433
|2nd
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|349
|3rd
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|260
|4th
|Branden Walther
|KTM
|244
|5th
|Jeff Crutcher
|KTM
|221
|6th
|Justin Kelly
|Kawasaki
|210
|7th
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|169
|8th
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|134
|9th
|Sean Calderon
|KTM
|124
|10th
|Carter Gordon
|Honda
|91
Other Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 8 (of 17)
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|180
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|174
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|149
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|136
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|133
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|125
|7
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|123
|8
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|120
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|113
|10
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|109
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|26
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|23
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|21
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|19
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|18
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|17
|7
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|16
|8
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|15
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|14
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|13
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
|6
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|97
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|91
|8
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|81
|9
|Thomas Do
|74
|10
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|71
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Through Round 1 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|25
|3
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|16
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|15
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|14
|8
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|13
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|12
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|11
XC2
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|30
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|25
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|21
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|18
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|16
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|15
|7
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|14
|8
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|13
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|12
|10
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|11
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|30
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|25
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|21
|4
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|18
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|16
|6
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|15
|7
|Trevor Barrett
|Charlotte, NC
|14
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|13
|9
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|12
|10
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|11
WXC
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|30
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|25
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|16
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|15
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|14
|8
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|13
|9
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|12
|10
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|11
Kenda AMA National Enduro
Through Round 1 (of 9)
Pro Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|Yamaha
|149m 49s
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|GasGas
|150m 22s
|3rd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|150m 56s
|4th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|151m 51s
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|152m 1s
|6th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|152m 46s
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TDB
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TDB
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|NA
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross Results
|NA
|NA
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TDB
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|NA
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC1
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC2
|TDB
|GNCC
|XC3
|TDB
|GNCC
|WXC
|TDB
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TDB
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|TDB
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TDB
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TDB
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TDB
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TDB
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TDB
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TDB
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TDB
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins