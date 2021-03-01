Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

March 1, 2021 6:30am

Kenda U.S. Sprint Enduro

Round 1 (of 6) — GTR Complex — Gaston, South Carolina

Pro

PositionRiderMachineClassTestsTotal TimePoints
1stSteward Baylor Jr.YamahaPro640:28.78830
2ndLayne MichaelYamahaPro640:43.81625
3rdKailub RussellKTMPro641:01.09521
4thJohnny GirroirGasGasPro 2641:17.22718
5thTyler MedagliaKTMPro641:19.11916
6thLiam DraperKTMPro641:30.65815
7thJesse AnsleyKTMKTM641:58.17814
8thBubz TashaHusqvarnaPro-Am642:10.64313
9thRyder LaffertyHusqvarnaPro 2642:20.29012
10thRyan SipesGasGasPro642:34.53111

KICKER AMA ARENACROSS

Round 7 (of 12) — Tampa MX Raceway — Tampa, Florida

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda1-126
2ndCullin ParkHonda2-223
3rdKyle BittermanGasGas4-221
4thMike AlessiKawasaki2-419
5thJosh OsbyHonda1-518
6thChase MarquierKawasaki3-617
7thCory CarstenHusqvarna4-716
8thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki3-815
9thTre FierroKTM5-914
10thChristopher PrebulaKTM7-1013

450 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda1-126
2ndMike AlessiKawasaki2-223
3rdCullin ParkHonda3-321
4thKyle BittermanGasGas4-419
5thJosh OsbyHonda3-518
6thChase MarquierKawasaki2-617
7thMatthew HubertKawasaki5-716
8thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki1-815
9thTre FierroKTM5-914
10thTony UskpKTM8-1013

Round 8 (of 12) — Tampa MX Raceway — Tampa, Florida

250 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda1-126
2ndJosh OsbyHonda1-223
3rdCullin ParkHonda2-321
4thKyle BittermanGasGas3-419
5thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki3-518
6thChase MarquierKawasaki4-617
7thCory CarstenHusqvarna5-716
8thTre FierroKTM5-815
9thChristopher PrebulaKTM4-914
10thTony UskpKTM6-1013

450 Pro Sport

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda1-126
2ndCullin ParkHonda2-223
3rdIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki4-321
4thKyle BittermanGasGas2-419
5thChase MarquierKawasaki3-518
6thChristopher PrebulaKTM6-617
7thCory CarstenHusqvarna5-716
8thMatthew HubertKawasaki4-815
9thTre FierroKTM5-914
10thMason WhartonKawasaki6-1013

Championship Standings

250 Pro Sport

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda104
2ndCullin ParkHonda86
3rdKyle BittermanGasGas84
4thMike AlessiKawasaki76
5thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki69
6thZack GurleyYamaha58
7thGreye TateKawasaki55
8thZachary ButkiewiczKTM53
8thCarlos ShortYamaha53
10thAdam ConwayYamaha50

450 Pro Sport

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKyle PetersHonda104
2ndMike AlessiKawasaki83
3rdCullin ParkHonda82
4thKyle BittermanGasGas73
5thIsaac TeasdaleKawasaki70
6thCarlos ShortYamaha59
7thGreye Tate Kawasaki53
8thAyden NylandSuzuki49
9thAdam ConwayYamaha48
10thZack GurleyYamaha46

Hoosier Arenacross

Round 15 (of 16) — Tunica, Mississippi

250 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael Hicks KTM1-150
2ndIzaih ClarkHonda1-244
3rdBranden WaltherKTM2-340
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki4-436
5thJustin KellyKawasaki3-532
6thNick InmanHonda4-630
7thJeff Crutcher KTM2-728
8thKyle PorterHonda3-826
9thTim MyersKawasaki5-924

450 Pro

Overall PositionRiderBrandMoto FinishesPoints
1stMichael Hicks KTM1-150
2ndIzaih ClarkHonda3-244
3rdBranden WaltherKTM2-340
4thPreston TaylorKawasaki1-436
5thJustin KellyKawasaki3-532
6thJeff Crutcher KTM2-630
7thKyle PorterHonda4-728
8thTim MyersKawasaki4-826

Championship Standings

250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM450
2ndPreston TaylorKawasaki318
3rdIzaih ClarkHonda264
4thBranden WaltherKTM244
5thJeff CrutcherKTM221
6thJustin Kelly Kawasaki221
7thGrant HarlanHonda168
7thCheyenne HarmonHonda168
9thSean Calderon KTM131
10thJohn Berry Husqvarna102

450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stMichael HicksKTM433
2ndPreston TaylorKawasaki349
3rdIzaih ClarkHonda260
4thBranden WaltherKTM244
5thJeff CrutcherKTM221
6thJustin Kelly Kawasaki210
7thCheyenne HarmonHonda169
8thGrant HarlanHonda134
9thSean Calderon KTM124
10thCarter GordonHonda91

Other Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 8 (of 17)

Championship Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany180
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States174
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States149
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States136
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France133
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States125
7Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States123
8Adam Cianciarulo
Port Orange, FL United States120
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States113
10Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France109
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper
Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States26
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States23
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States21
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States19
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia18
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States17
7Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC United States16
8Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States15
9Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States14
10Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States13
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
6Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States97
7Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States91
8Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States81
9Thomas Do France74
10Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States71
Full Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Through Round 1 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States30
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States25
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States18
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States16
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States15
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States14
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States13
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States12
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia11
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States30
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States25
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia21
4Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States18
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States16
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States15
7Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand14
8Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States13
9Ruy Barbosa Chile12
10Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States11
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States30
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States25
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States18
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States16
6Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States15
7Trevor Barrett Charlotte, NC United States14
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States13
9Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States12
10Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States11
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand30
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States25
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Tayla Jones Yass Australia16
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States15
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States14
8Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States13
9Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States12
10Eden Netelkos Sudbury, VT United States11
Full Standings

Kenda AMA National Enduro

Through Round 1 (of 9)

Pro Overall

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stSteward Baylor Jr.Yamaha149m 49s
2ndGrant BaylorGasGas150m 22s
3rdCraig DelongHusqvarna150m 56s
4thEvan SmithHusqvarna151m 51s
5thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna152m 1s
6thBen KelleyKTM152m 46s

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TDBMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TDBMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TDBLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NARicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross ResultsNA
NADaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TDBLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
NALoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
TDBGNCCXC1
TDBGNCCXC2
TDBGNCCXC3
TDBGNCCWXC
TDBAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
TDBHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
TDBFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TDBCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TDBCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TDBKing of DortmundSX1
TDBADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TDBADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TDBNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TDBFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TDBAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now