Racerhead #9

Welcome to Racerhead and an off weekend after a busy one last time around. Last Saturday we saw another good race at Orlando 2, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross finished off its doubleheader at the Citrus Bowl with a sweep for Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb. We also saw the start of the 2021 AMA Grand National Cross Country Series and another first for GasGas, as Grant Baylor snatched the win in his first GNCC aboard the newest brand, on a weekend that saw an astonishing 2,021 total entries. Of course, we also saw the 250SX West Region finally get started in Orlando after the first seven races were East Region events. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper took the win there with a strong showing.

So how would Cooper have measured up against the “Big Three” in the East Region right now, his Star Racing teammates Colt Nichols and Christian Craig, as well as Honda factory rider Jett Lawrence? Hard to say based on just one race, but he got two great starts (there was an unfortunate red flag after double-carnage on the first lap of the main event) and was solid from the moment he set his tires on track. We won’t know how Cooper will do against those other guys until the very last round of the series in Salt Lake City on May 1, when the East-West Shootout takes place.

Speaking of the 250SX class, every year it seems like the make-it-one-series argument about the 250 class happens, and every year I counter with that fact that it will cut the opportunities in half for 250SX riders, as well 250SX mechanics. All you have to do is look at the smaller teams in the 450SX class, where you have three factory Husqvarna riders, and two or even just one everywhere else. This call was implemented way back in 1985 as a 125cc regional support class to help groom riders for the premier class. And every series champion since Jeremy McGrath has been a product of the 125/250 SX class, which shows that after just a few years, it was working.

This year, however, instead of talking about all that, I think we can just point to the unfortunately decimated 250SX fields as a reason why East and West should not be combined for a full 17-race series. After just eight races, there are a lot of kids (and a few veterans) who have gotten themselves banged up pretty good. Before the series left Houston, the 250 East had lost Austin Forkner and RJ Hampshire; Max Vohland and Michael Mosiman didn’t make it past Indianapolis. Jeremy and Alex Martin didn’t make it through the first lap in Orlando’s West Region kickoff.