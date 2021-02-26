Results Archive
The List: First Glimpses (Volume 1)

The List First Glimpses (Volume 1)

February 26, 2021 12:10pm
by:

For a couple of generations of aspiring racers and their future fans, the best way to maybe catch a glimpse of up-and-coming talent was in the middle pages of Cycle News, the weekly bible of motorcycle racing.

National and international events covered the first third of each issue, and schedules, results and miscellaneous classified ads filled out the back. The middle sections were the place for local racing coverage. (And it wasn't just the racers as plenty of moto journalists got their first bylines in those local reports!) Sure, it may have been a small, sometimes grainy black-and-white photo, but if you were the subject and made it into print, it was a very big deal.

Here are just a few we recently spotted while doing research for an entirely different feature--"Brand Exchange"--in the brand-new issue.

The April 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Brand Exchange

When GasGas rolled up on the starting line at the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, it became the latest in a long list of motorcycle brands to participate on the AMA circuit. (Read or listen)

Read Now Preview Now

Bob Hannah

Jeff Ward

Danny Chandler

Mike Bell

Chuck Sun

Donnie Hansen

Erik Kehoe

JOHNNY O’MARA

Rick Johnson

CHRIS CARR

George Holland

Carey Hart

Larry Brooks

Guy Cooper

Mike Kiedrowski

Jeremy McGrath

MIKE FISHER

Tim Ferry

TONY ALESSI

It appears the author didn't realize Tony is the dad and Mike is the racer!
Ryan Huffman

Kyle Lewis

Larry Ward

Russ Wageman

1985 HALL OF CHAMPIONS

Hank Moree

MIke CRAIG

Jeff Emig

Kevin Windham

