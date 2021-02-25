The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by the man behind all of the vlogs coming out of the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki racing and AJ Catanzaro's pit this supercross season. Cameron Bushey talks to Luke about how he got his big break, the place vlogs have in our sport, and how he balances producing three separate vlogs per week.

Follow the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team on YouTube to see the vlogs and follow Bushey on his Instagram (@sixfivefilms) and on YouTube.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.