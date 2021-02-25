Results Archive
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR Issue 208: Orlando SX Recap, Cianciarulo Interview, and More

February 25, 2021 1:35pm | by:
OTOR Issue 208: Orlando SX Recap, Cianciarulo Interview, and More

The second 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #208

1) Orlando Supercross round-up

All the pics and perspective from Florida and the second of the Orlando Supercross dates as the 2021 series already nears the halfway stage. Will #94 stay as #1?

2) Cianciarulo on 450SX life

The 24-year-old talks of life on the KX450, teammate to Eli Tomac, and coping with a slightly brighter spotlight as a factory rider at the peak of supercross.

3) Swapping roost for haze: MX to Dakar

Former Grand Prix winner Rui Goncalves finished his very first attempt at the Dakar rally in January. We asked him about the switch from roost to roadbook.

4) Suzuki in MotoGP/KTM & Honda reviews

Will Suzuki cope in MotoGP? We ride the brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and also the Honda Africa Twin as well as diving in the cult of PulpMX.

Read Now
