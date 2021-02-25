The second 2021 issue of monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #208

1) Orlando Supercross round-up

All the pics and perspective from Florida and the second of the Orlando Supercross dates as the 2021 series already nears the halfway stage. Will #94 stay as #1?

2) Cianciarulo on 450SX life

The 24-year-old talks of life on the KX450, teammate to Eli Tomac, and coping with a slightly brighter spotlight as a factory rider at the peak of supercross.

3) Swapping roost for haze: MX to Dakar

Former Grand Prix winner Rui Goncalves finished his very first attempt at the Dakar rally in January. We asked him about the switch from roost to roadbook.

4) Suzuki in MotoGP/KTM & Honda reviews

Will Suzuki cope in MotoGP? We ride the brand new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and also the Honda Africa Twin as well as diving in the cult of PulpMX.