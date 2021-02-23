At the eighth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Orlando, Florida, the 250SX West Region joined into the championship. Qualifying kicked off and over 60 fresh faces took to the track for the first time. Throughout the day, we watched veteran riders battle the latest amateur graduates for positions in both qualifying and the races in the night program.

Once the 250SX main event started, after Jace Owen grabbed the holeshot, consistent podium threat and race winner Justin Cooper quickly passed his fellow brand-mate for the race lead. However, Cooper and the field were quickly red flagged after a downed rider needed medical attention. Heading into the turn before the whoops, Alex Martin went over the bars in the rollers and was not moving, which called for the race to be red flagged. After the medical crew had tended to Alex, he sat up and then was eventually carted off the track (Our Steve Matthes talked to a source in Martin's camp that indicated Alex likely suffered a concussion, but he will otherwise be okay). Per the AMA rulebook, since the race leaders had completed less than three laps, the race would be a full gated restart. But A-Mart wasn’t the only rider who would not be lining up for the restart of the race.