I’ll cover 250SX class below but for now some thoughts on the big class:

Well, Cooper Webb won again and swept Orlando. We haven’t seen a tour de force like that in O-Town since the Shaq and Penny days. Webb looked great both weeks and closed up the points run that Ken Roczen had started to ring up. The thing that impressed me was when Adam Cianciarulo was out front and kind of pulling away, Webb didn’t have any panic. I mean, that’s not huge praise for him because I’m sure he knew what AC’s been doing lately in mains and knows he’s going faster and in better shape than AC right now, and Webb is always good toward the end of the these mains. So he just sort of hung out and let the race come to him, which it did, and he won with relative ease. Many people think this is just the start of the Webb Wagon warming up and he’ll just get better as we go. I can’t say these people are wrong.

Things seem to be swinging wildly every which way for Marvin Musquin right now. He was a Jason Anderson takeout away from winning a heat race, and then he got second in the main event. In 2021, when Marv is good, he’s very good. Then he’s also had some pretty bad luck in some other races. Musquin said in the press conference that he’s been happier with his bike setup lately and the he had “pleasure” riding the track.

Justin Barcia had serious heat on him the whole main event. Eli Tomac, and then Roczen, put some pressure on him, plus Barcia was too far behind Marv to hang on and charge up to him. No one to focus on ahead, and two riders all over you trying to make a pass. That’s not an easy spot to be in for #51 but he held tight and got third. Awesome ride and a KTM sweep at that (Don’t @ me please)!

Roczen was basically last going into the first turn and worked his way (briefly) into third before settling for fourth. He just couldn’t make it stick with Barcia. It was an amazing ride. The way he would hit the off-camber after the whoops, ride down the little lip there, then somehow get traction across the slick start straight and cut inside of dudes in that next left was amazing.

It got me thinking. Although Roczen deserves most of the credit for this season, I wonder if the Honda guys have figured out something new? Brand new bike of course, maybe there’s been an ECU improvement or…something the red riders found in the off-season to help Roczen? I talked to someone close to the situation and they told me that it’s the rider who deserves this credit. The team didn’t find anything earth-shattering on the bike. Although Trey Canard did big things to get the bike settings dialed before Roczen ever got on it, the team credits Roczen’s new attitude as a positive. He’s not letting the “bad” stuff affect him as much and he’s rolling with the punches. Whatever it is, although he only finished fourth, man he was impressive again!

The defending champion was not impressive again. A sixth is not something that Eli Tomac or Kawasaki can be pumped on and once again, it’s the start. His heat race start was no good, he went to the line with the 14th gate pick, and although the main event start wasn’t terrible, it also wasn’t what he needed. Then he couldn’t get by Barcia and for the second week in a row, he dropped off the pace late in the race.

Let me type that again. Ready? “For the second week in a row, he dropped off he pace late in the race”. I can’t believe I’m saying that about Eli Tomac! Last week Jason Anderson was catching him before Jason fell. This week Jason got the job done and slipped by Tomac in the whoops with two laps to go. Also, Roczen caught and passed Eli as well. Whatever it is, arm pump or “tightness” or whatever, Tomac’s not been the same guy as he was last year and I’m ready to say it. Thirty-one points down with two riders to jump by with half the year left? Yeah, he’s not winning the championship.

Other thoughts:

Marty Davalos has crashed at least once or more in every main event of the year but one. In that one race were he didn’t crash, he had a bike issue. I had a rider text me joking maybe the issue is Marty’s mechanic’s tire gauge is off and it reads 12psi but there’s actually 22psi in that front tire? I don’t know, I’m willing to believe just about anything when it comes to Marty’s issues.

Great work for Max Anstie. He showed up for his first SX since 2013 (?!?) and got it into a stacked 450SX main event. He had a pretty good practice crash also, but Mad Max still held it together for a good night.