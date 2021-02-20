Anstie’s Debut

If you don’t remember Max Anstie racing any supercross before that’s okay—he hasn’t lined up for an SX race since 2013, and he’s never competed in a 450SX race. That was slated to change in 2020, but an Achilles injury kept him out of the stadiums. His 450SX debut was further delayed when he injured his back shortly before the 2021 season, but he’ll finally get a chance to run with the big boys of supercross when he gets back at it this Saturday in Orlando. –Hansel

Better Late Than Never

Podiums are hard to come by these days, but you still probably wouldn’t have expected Zach Osborne to go to the seventh round before landing on the box. After all, the two-time 250SX champ won the final 450SX race in 2020 and won the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 National Championship last summer! Well, he finally made it happen in Orlando by taking third place. It gave him a boost in the points too, and while he sits in eighth, he’s only ten points back of Adam Cianciarulo in fourth. If he gets another podium he could substantially move forward in the standings. –Hansel

Breaking Out

It sure feels like Joey Savatgy is going to have a breakout ride one of these nights. He’s shown some speed and potential for some great finishes this season, but it just hasn’t come together. Orlando 1 was another of those nights—Savatgy got a good start and was running sixth for the first six laps but crashed and lost a bunch of positions and eventually took thirteenth. His best finish this season is eighth, but sooner or later he’s going to beat that. –Hansel