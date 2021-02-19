Racerhead #8

Moto Fite Klub—in cars! (DC)

Remember last spring when the whole country—the whole world, actually—shut down due to the coronavirus and there was literally nothing to watch on TV or online as far as sports go? That’s when Rob Buydos and his friends pulled off the Moto Fite Klub in Youngstown, Ohio. It was a fun get-together featuring former professional racers together for a pay-per-view match race between the likes of Travis Pastrana, Ryan Villopoto, Kevin Windham, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Stanton, and many more. The event was a huge, fun success during a time when racing—and all forms of entertainment as we know it—had come to a screeching halt. Mike Alessi walked away with the belt, and almost everyone else walked away with a hangover thanks to Ryan Sipes’ sponsorship of moonshine, plus the fact that the riders huddled in Villopoto’s decked-out sprinter van and threw back beers and the aforementioned moonshine to avoid the unusual May snowfall in Ohio. Who knew it was going to be a springboard for more things to come? Turns out Rob Buydos did.

With Fite, which recently streamed “Iron” Mike Tyson’s return to boxing, providing the platform for thirsty race fans, this concept featured some unique, never-see-before racing formats. From flat track to four-wheelers to pit bikes, Buydos and Fite have continued producing some very fun events with marquee names, despite the fact that other sports started getting back online last summer.

Which brings us to MotoCar Fite Klub. If you’ve been paying attention to the social media of Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Dungey, Brian Deegan, and Justin Brayton, you’ve probably seen them hammering one another about the upcoming MotoCar Fite Klub. It takes place this coming Thursday, February 25, and will be the perfect programming as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes a quick break before Daytona. They will be battling in stock cars at Travelers Rest Raceway in South Carolina in an event that will stream live on Fite.tv beginning at 6:30 p.m. As you may recall, Carmichael raced NASCAR trucks after his SX/MX career ended, and Deegan and McGrath are both accomplished off-road truck drivers. And Chad Reed has raced in plenty of different cars before, including Lamborghinis! Brayton and Dungey are question marks (and they should all be glad that Mike Brown isn’t in this one, because he’s pretty damn good race car driver too).

Buydos hasn’t limited these events to just former racers (and one current one in Brayton, who will no doubt have Jason Weigandt there as his cornerman). In June, Buydos went old-school and put on a wrestling event—the world’s original sport—for Fite.tv It was something foreign to Rob but that didn’t stop him.

“When I saw that the Olympics was cancelled, I saw an opportunity,” Buydos told me. “These Olympic hopefuls had nowhere to go during the pandemic.” Buydos’ friend and cohort Denny Hartwig, once upon a time the media manager for AMA Supercross, spent most of his life wrestling and had a thumb on the pulse in that world, so in conversation a new event was born.

“I have never watched a wrestling match but remember walking through the gyms where those guys worked out and it wreaked of hard work,” added Buydos, who played college football. “I wanted to do this wrestling event but wanted to do it at a very non-traditional location. I originally asked for an airplane hangar but settled on a rooftop in downtown Chicago.”

All of the major media outlets in the wrestling community covered it, as did that mainstream pillar Sports Illustrated. Dubbed Rumble on the Rooftop, the event was one of the biggest paydays for Olympic-level wrestlers.

“Our goal is to entertain the end user,” said Buydos in between negotiating a deal to have Gary Port of Butler Tire serve as the Grand Marshall of the upcoming MotoCar Fite Klub race. “What’s important is that we use this time to be creative and think outside of the box and understand that untraditional is the new traditional.”

Moving forward, Buydos hopes to extend the four-wheel option to motocross generations in order to even the playing ground. He noted that Broc Glover, Jeff Stanton, and Jeff Ward have all expressed interest in the event and this line up will serve as the 2.0 in Buydos’ Moto Fite Klub ideas.

In the meantime, remember to tune in to MotoCar Fite Klub next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It should be a lot of fun!

Colt .7 (Andras Hegyi)

Going back to the beginning of the 125/250 SX class in 1985, if a supercrosser takes seven consecutive podium results in the first seven rounds, he will be champion. This tradition is a very good omen for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols. Nichols, who has been showing his best form ever, has taken podiums in all seven 250SX East Region rounds so far. Colt went 3-2-1 in Houston, 1-1-3 in Indianapolis, and then second in Orlando 1. The last rider before Nichols to get seven podiums in the first seven rounds in a 125/250SX series was Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin, who took nine consecutive podiums in all in 2015. In the history of 125/250 AMA Supercross there have been eight riders who took podium results in every round of a series: Doug Henry, Ezra Lusk, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Marvin Musquin, Jeremy McGrath, Jimmy Gaddis, and Damon Huffman. We will have to wait until the East resumes in Salt Lake City on April 24 to see if Colt Nichols will join them.