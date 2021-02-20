Welcome to the Race Day Feed for the eighth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, taking place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
One thing you need to know: 250SX West Region is here! It's a good feeling after so many 250SX East riders went down with injury. Those boys needed a break, and the West riders were ready to go. Well, kind of. A lot of the west contenders are racing the second coast due to off-season injuries and issues. Justin Cooper might be a favorite but he broke his foot a few weeks ago, for example. Yesterday, Cooper said he was worried his season was in danger but the injury wasn't bad, and he was back on the bike quickly enough to not lose fitness. Jordon Smith was coming off of a torn ACL at Daytona last year and then tore a ligament in his thumb in December. Hunter Lawrence is in for his first full supercross season after off-season shoulder surgery.
Then you have a ton of young kids doing this for the first time: Jarrett Frye, Nate Thrasher, Carson Mumford, Seth Hammaker, Stilez Robertson, Dilan Schwartz, Ty Masterpool and others. It's crazy how many riders have stories to tell and things to learn as they approach this opener.
Then you have Jeremy Martin at the other end of the scale, healthy and said to be flying at the test track in his return with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. Is this the year J-Mart finally gets this done?
Garrett Marchbanks appeared on the right pathway to success by taking his first career win last year at Daytona, but then somehow he ended up out of a ride for 2021. He's on the ClubMX team now, but that team was sneaky good with results last year and says they're even better this time. Can Marchbanks, one of the biggest riders in the class, become the giant killer with a privateer team?
The graduation of a pair of two-time 250SX champions (Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton) has created a power vacuum in both divisions. Should make things hard to predict in the 250SX West, just as it was in the East.
Also of note, several 250SX East Region riders stuck around and will race the 450 class today.
Justin Brayton is out for this evening after a big crash during the week while riding in Florida. He hurt his chest but hopes to be back for Daytona after the series gets a weekend off. It was hoped that Chase Sexton would be back for this round but he is holding off until Daytona. Max Anstie is back, though, for his first race this season following a back injury right before the season opener.
Matthes' Report
Our Steve Matthes is at the track and checked in with this:
Welcome to Orlando 2 SX everyone! Unlike last week, the weather today is great, the sun is out and a warm breeze has greeted the teams here. Unfortunately the weather was a factor this week as in the guys at Dirt Wurx didn’t get to create a whole new track from last week. In fact, I’d say 80 percent of the track is the same as Orlando 1. Everything is built up, there’s a little different rhythm in one lane and there’s an off-camber put in after the whoops but outside of that, not too much.
The 250SX West Region guys of course are making their debut here and it was a good luck at the rookies out there. The Star Yamaha kids looked good, Nate Thrasher went down early but was fine. Jarrett Frye was on it right from the get go. The best rookie though, early, was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker who looked comfy and up front right away.
The seeded group was more Star Yamaha with Justin Cooper and Jeremy Martin going 1-2. Some things don’t apparently change right?
Eli Tomac, in what some are saying is a must win (AHEM DANIEL BLAIR) race for him, topped the seeded 450s. The pace of the seeded group seemed higher than usual and maybe that was because of the familiarity with the track?
There’s a bunch of new 450SX riders this week with Michell Oldenburg (jumping to the Muc-Off Honda 450) topping his unseeded practice and Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie being the best out of his group. And then of course there’s a whole bunch of 250SX East riders racing their 250s in the 450SX class.
All in all, Orlando 2 is shaping up to be interesting with all the new 450SX guys as well as a whole new championship in 250SX West Region.
Free Practice
Because of the big gang of 250SX West riders, and because so many 250SX East riders are jumping to the 450 class, this is the biggest field of riders we've seen all year. So, we now have A, B and C divisions in practice for both classes. Normally we only see A and B (last week we saw a rare 450C group) but this week sees so many riders who have not scored points that the unseeded group has been split in half, into B and C.
First Practice
In the 250 B group, Seth Hammaker came out firing in both the free practice and the first timed practice of the day. Stylez Robertson was on top briefly as well, but Hammaker returned to the top. That’s two times that the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has led his rookie group in times. This is Hammaker’s pro debut.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|52.4450
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|52.9410
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|53.0090
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Dilan Schwartz
|53.4610
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|5
|Carson Brown
|53.5970
|Ravensdale, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dominique Thury
|55.4450
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Ramyller Alves
|55.5550
|Coconut Creek, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Calvin Fonvieille
|56.3210
|Lescure d'Albigeois, FR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Corbin Hayes
|57.0400
|Folsom, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Logan Boye
|57.0700
|Cape Coral, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
Hunter Lawrence was on top early in this 250 A session, a nice sign from the Australian embarking (finally) on his first full supercross season. Then Jeremy Martin, to no one’s surprise moved to the top. Then it was Jordon Smith and Justin Cooper . On the eighth lap Justin Cooper took the top spot ahead of his teammate Martin. Then came Alex Martin in fourth, and how about Chris “The Kyle Chisholm of the 250SX class” Blose in fifth for awhile?
“Yeah I think for everyone there’s a lot of nerves today, lots of waiting and anticipation,” said Cooper. “I had an injury and I’m just doing my best with it. Gotta be here to be in the championship. I didn’t lose too much fitness so I think we’ll be okay. Just gotta find a good setting with the bike and I think we’ll be good.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|51.4230
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|51.5130
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|51.8390
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Alex Martin
|52.3450
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|52.3840
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis and Marvin Musquin nailed the first fast times of this 450 session. Then it was Roczen and then Webb at the top. This is three weeks in a row with Webb turning in fast times early—perhaps we need to erase the old “don’t worry about qualifying with Cooper” mantra.
Then Ferrandis came back! He edged Webb by almost three tenths of a second to take the top spot. That’s impressive for Dylan, his first fast qualifying spot in the 450 class. Webb and Roczen were second and third, then it was Cianciarulo, Musquin and Osborne.
Ferrandis was even more impressive considering he crashed out of last weekend’s main event after going down and getting hit by Adam Cianciarulo.
“Honestly it’s hard on my left side, it’s bruised and painful, but I can ran, I have to ride through the pain,” said Ferrandis. “Last week just a small crash, wrong place, AC had nowhere to go. Lot of changes on the bike the team and I worked so hard. First time on the 450 this year so there’s a lot to learn. The track is really sketchy right now so we’ll see in the second qualifying how it is.”
No doubt Ferrandis was referring to how dry and slick the track looks right now.
Justin Barcia had a small crash in that session but did not go back out on the track once he got up.
In the B 450 group, Max Anstie again looked early and had his number on the top of the charts, but his HEP/Twisted Tea Suzuki teammate Adam Enticknap went down, leading to a red flag. The session restarted and Anstie himself had a crash, but he was quickly back up. Anstie’s time held out for the top spot over Alex Ray (who missed a race with COVID-19 but is now back).
722 broke his collarbone, maybe shoulder injury also. Bummer— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) February 20, 2021
Mitchell Oldenburg has been the best of the bunch in the 450 C group, which is comprised primarily of 250SX East riders. Will be interesting to see how “Freckle” fairs on the big bike tonight
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|50.2370
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|50.5230
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|50.6260
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|50.7130
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|50.7280
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Max Anstie
|53.3670
|Newbury, England
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|
Alex Ray
|54.0500
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|
Justin Starling
|54.0730
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Carlen Gardner
|54.0960
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Ronnie Stewart
|54.1610
|Easton, PA
|GasGas MC 450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|52.4530
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Logan Karnow
|54.2290
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Hunter Sayles
|54.5170
|Merrill, WI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Theodore Pauli
|54.9530
|Edwardsville, IL
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Hunter Schlosser
|55.6560
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
Qualifying session 2
250SX C
When the 250SX West Region took to the track for the final time, in the 250SX C group, Blaine Silveira got out front early and took off. When the times came in, Dominique Thury was quick to the top of the session with a 53.774. Thury eventually bested his time with a 53.198. Thury was looking great today. At the very end of the session, Thury made a mistake in the second turn (the bike 180-degree turn with a net) and he was launched off his bike and over the berm! Luckily, he climbed back up over the Tuff Blox, remounted, and seemed to be okay.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dominique Thury
|53.1980
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Ramyller Alves
|54.1650
|Coconut Creek, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Calvin Fonvieille
|54.2970
|Lescure d'Albigeois, FR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Logan Leitzel
|55.3590
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Corbin Hayes
|55.3640
|Folsom, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
250SX B
In the final 250SX B qualifying session with a large chunk of rookies, Ryan Surratt, Stilez Robertson, and Seth Hammaker led the group around early. Hammaker’s 52.821 topped the session early. Robertson was putting in a hot lap when he got wild in the whoops. He was jumping through the big whoops when his big quickly went vertical in the middle of the section. The rookie slammed on the breaks and saved it, it could have been bad. Robertson jumped into second with a 53.083 but then Carson Brown put in a heater on his JMC Motorsports FC 250 and moved up to second in the group with a 52.966. Then Hammaker dropped the hammer and put in a 51.330—the fastest 250SX time of the day so far (note, the second final 250SX A group is up next). Robertson then reclaimed the second spot in the session with a 52.269. Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki supercross rookie Dilan Schwartz had a small tip over in the turn after the finish line but he later dropped a 53.027. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing supercross rookie teammates Jarrett Frye and Nate Thrasher finished the session fifth and sixth, respectively.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|51.3300
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Stilez Robertson
|52.2690
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Carson Brown
|52.9660
|Ravensdale, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Dilan Schwartz
|53.0270
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|5
|Jarrett Frye
|53.2440
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
250SX A
Alex Martin took conTROLL of the session out of the gates. He dropped a 52.426 to top the group early. Teammates Cameron McAdoo (52.448) and Jordon Smith (53.442) put in heaters to sit second and third until then Justin Cooper put in 51.311 to move the top three riders all down one spot. McAdoo then dropped his time to 52.260. Cooper’s 51.311 just barely bumps Hammaker’s 51.330 from the 250SX B group as the top time of the day. Immediately, Jeremy Martin entered the party with a 52.394 to sit behind Cooper and McAdoo. Cooper then lowered his time with a 51.095 after putting together another clean, fast lap where he was jumping through the whoops efficiently. J-Mart then put in a 52.034 but Cooper’s topped the 250SX qualifying today with his 51.095.
“I feel good right now,” Cooper said on his fastest qualifier. “The track did me more problems than my foot, that’s for sure. It’s tricky. It’s slippery already so it’s going to be interesting to see what the track crew does with it over the break. I think we’re going to have our work cut out for us. The track’s pretty tough right now. Good start to the day, just gotta get good starts tonight and just put myself in a good position.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Justin Cooper
|51.0950
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|52.0340
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|52.1210
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|52.2590
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|52.2600
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX A
When the top 450SX riders took to the track for their final qualifying session, Eli Tomac grabbed the fake holeshot. He led the group around for the first few laps but it was his teammate Adam Cianciarulo who sat P1 after the first times came through. AC’s 51.773 was quickly bested by Cooper Webb’s 50.475. Ken Roczen went down before the whoops but got up fine. Late in the session, Anderson moved into the second spot with a 50.343. Then at the end of the session, Anderson went triple-triple in the section before the finish line and put in a 50.161 to top the session. Anderson’s time also topped Dylan Ferrandis’ time from the first session to take the top qualifier time of the day—his first of the season.
“All in all, I’m just trying to get better no matter what the conditions are,” Anderson said. “I was able to keep making that lap time quicker and quicker that practice, which is something I haven’t really been comfortable enough to do this year. So yeah, I’m stoked. I’m ready to go out there and do some battling tonight. I felt good last weekend, just trying to make steps in the right direction and just trying to enjoy myself whether if it’s a good night or a bad night. But all in all, I’m excited to be out here. Let’s go for it.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|50.1610
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|50.2170
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|50.6700
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|50.7270
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Benny Bloss
|50.7690
|Oak Grove, MO
|Honda CRF450R
450SX B
In the 450SX B session, Alex Ray was sitting at the top of the session. With about four minutes left in the session, Justin Starling went down hard and the session was paused. (Side note, during the break, Fredrik Noren showed off his skills by doing a stoppie and engaging his holeshot device singlehandedly).
Starling was tended to by the Alpinestars Medical Crew before being taken off the track. Once the group restarted, Ray's time was bested by Max Anstie (53.313) and Tyler Bowers (53.326).
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Max Anstie
|53.3130
|Newbury, England
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Tyler Bowers
|53.3260
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|
Alex Ray
|53.3640
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Cade Clason
|53.6090
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|
Fredrik Noren
|54.0590
|Lidköping
|Kawasaki KX450
450SX C
The 450 C group has once again become the land of the 250SX East riders, as Oldenburg, Karnow, Moranz, Schlosser and Sayles topped this session, and then came came Greco, a 450 regular.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|53.3730
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Logan Karnow
|54.8960
|Vermilion, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Kevin Moranz
|55.1660
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Hunter Schlosser
|55.3560
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Sayles
|55.5870
|Merrill, WI
|KTM 250 SX-F
