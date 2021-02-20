Also of note, several 250SX East Region riders stuck around and will race the 450 class today.

Justin Brayton is out for this evening after a big crash during the week while riding in Florida. He hurt his chest but hopes to be back for Daytona after the series gets a weekend off. It was hoped that Chase Sexton would be back for this round but he is holding off until Daytona. Max Anstie is back, though, for his first race this season following a back injury right before the season opener.

Matthes' Report

Our Steve Matthes is at the track and checked in with this:

Welcome to Orlando 2 SX everyone! Unlike last week, the weather today is great, the sun is out and a warm breeze has greeted the teams here. Unfortunately the weather was a factor this week as in the guys at Dirt Wurx didn’t get to create a whole new track from last week. In fact, I’d say 80 percent of the track is the same as Orlando 1. Everything is built up, there’s a little different rhythm in one lane and there’s an off-camber put in after the whoops but outside of that, not too much.

The 250SX West Region guys of course are making their debut here and it was a good luck at the rookies out there. The Star Yamaha kids looked good, Nate Thrasher went down early but was fine. Jarrett Frye was on it right from the get go. The best rookie though, early, was Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker who looked comfy and up front right away.

The seeded group was more Star Yamaha with Justin Cooper and Jeremy Martin going 1-2. Some things don’t apparently change right?

Eli Tomac, in what some are saying is a must win (AHEM DANIEL BLAIR) race for him, topped the seeded 450s. The pace of the seeded group seemed higher than usual and maybe that was because of the familiarity with the track?

There’s a bunch of new 450SX riders this week with Michell Oldenburg (jumping to the Muc-Off Honda 450) topping his unseeded practice and Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie being the best out of his group. And then of course there’s a whole bunch of 250SX East riders racing their 250s in the 450SX class.

All in all, Orlando 2 is shaping up to be interesting with all the new 450SX guys as well as a whole new championship in 250SX West Region.

Free Practice

Because of the big gang of 250SX West riders, and because so many 250SX East riders are jumping to the 450 class, this is the biggest field of riders we've seen all year. So, we now have A, B and C divisions in practice for both classes. Normally we only see A and B (last week we saw a rare 450C group) but this week sees so many riders who have not scored points that the unseeded group has been split in half, into B and C.