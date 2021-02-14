The points tally said Cooper Webb was down just 16 marks on Ken Roczen within the first half of this Monster Energy Supercross campaign, which doesn’t sound like much, but Webb is keenly aware of how momentum works in a series. In a much-needed boost for his championship hopes, the 2019 AMA Supercross Champion was able to get the better of his rival Roczen this time, in an inverse of their battle last Saturday, which went to Roczen. It’s still not halfway, but Roczen and Webb are threatening to make this season a two-man fight, especially with Eli Tomac suffering another bad start and finishing this one in fifth, dropping 29 points behind Roczen in the series.

Webb has closed to 13 down, helped by some chaotic opening laps. Webb started fourth with Zahc Osborne, Justin Brayton and Roczen leading, but Osborne made a huge mistake in the whoops, which shot Brayton to the lead. While Roczen was dealing with Brayton, Webb pounced on both to make a double pass. It was the first time Webb found himself leading significant laps this year (his previous win at round three was courtesy of a last-lap move) and this time it was his turn to deal with pressure from Roczen. Kenny kept it close, but Cooper hung on.

“Yeah these last two have been great, last week we were close, and this was a great race,” said Webb. “I got a good start and had good speed at the beginning of the race, made some good passes right away. It was tough man. I haven’t led like that in while, it’s definitely different when you’re leading a majority of the main event like that. I had to get used to that, I made a lot of mistakes toward the end of the race and Kenny caught up. I was able to get it done. Man it feels good, I think we needed to stop that momentum that Kenny has, and it was tooth-and-nail, 1 and 2.”