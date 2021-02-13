Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Orlando 1

Race Day Feed Orlando 1

February 13, 2021 9:50am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed for the seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, taking place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Here's an easy report for you: it's raining! Hard! Rain was expected for both Friday and Saturday at this event, so the track crew had the course built and covered early in the week, and yesterday's press day riding session was cancelled. Our guys at the track--shooters Mike Emery and Rich Shephered, and arm chair weather man Jason Thomas--say it's pouring really badly. This was at 9 a.m. We also asked Steve Matthes what he thought but he was busy wasting money on a Starbucks run. It's kinda' the thing to do on a rainy morning.

So the practice schedule has been revised, with the untimed "free" practice sessions cancelled for the day. Regular practice begins at 2:15 p.m. for the unseeded 250SX East riders, however in the past we've seen mud races go to a schedule with only one practice at 4 p.m.Could that happen today? We will keep you updated. 

New schedule as of Saturday morning. Free practice is cancelled but two regular timed sessions remain. We don't know if that will hold.
New schedule as of Saturday morning. Free practice is cancelled but two regular timed sessions remain. We don't know if that will hold.

Update at 10 a.m.! JT just told us it's raining so hard that he can't possibly describe it without using language we can't use here on this website. So that's bad, but, Florida weather usually changes quickly. We shall see.

As for the series, Ken Roczen is on the greatest supercross run of his career with three-straight victories. You might not know this, but the city in the middle of Indiana is now called Kennianapolis. Can he keep that mojo going in O-Town? He already has a 16-point lead over Cooper Webb and 24 points on defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. Tomac and Webb need to change the narrative tonight. 

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany138
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States122
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States114
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States105
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States96
Full Standings

In the 250s, last week Colt Nichols almost turned the NFL home to the Indianapolis Colts into "Colt's Stadium" but the three-peat slipped from his grasp. He crashed while leading last Saturday's main event and had to charge back to finish third. This breathed some new life into Christian Craig's season, as he took his second win of the year. Just six points sit between teammates right now.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States143
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States137
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan119
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia102
5Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States97
Full Standings

 

