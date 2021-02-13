Race Day Feed: Orlando 1

Welcome to the Race Day Feed for the seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, taking place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Here's an easy report for you: it's raining! Hard! Rain was expected for both Friday and Saturday at this event, so the track crew had the course built and covered early in the week, and yesterday's press day riding session was cancelled. Our guys at the track--shooters Mike Emery and Rich Shephered, and arm chair weather man Jason Thomas--say it's pouring really badly. This was at 9 a.m. We also asked Steve Matthes what he thought but he was busy wasting money on a Starbucks run. It's kinda' the thing to do on a rainy morning.

So the practice schedule has been revised, with the untimed "free" practice sessions cancelled for the day. Regular practice begins at 2:15 p.m. for the unseeded 250SX East riders, however in the past we've seen mud races go to a schedule with only one practice at 4 p.m.Could that happen today? We will keep you updated.