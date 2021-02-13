Back on the Box

Marvin Musquin was third at the season opener, but since then bad luck and a slew of crashes have really hampered his results. Well, he turned things around at Indy 3, and with a little help from Vince Friese, who triggered a crash that took down Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac, he ended up third. Musquin getting on the podium is nothing new or surprising, but it's not a given, either. If he wants to be there consistently, he’s got to, in his own words, put himself in a better position once the gate drops. We’ll see if he can get on the podium again in Orlando. –Aaron Hansel

Rookie Watch

Shane McElrath has technically raced in the 450SX Class before—he took twelfth in Daytona in 2019 and was eleventh in East Rutherford in 2015—but c’mon, do those even count? For all intents and purposes, his real 450SX debut will take place when he lines up this Saturday in Orlando. The SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider hasn’t raced yet this season after suffering a separated shoulder at the beginning of the year. How will the beginning of his first fulltime season in the 450SX Class go? –Hansel

Roczen Rolling

The season is far from over, but right now Roczen sure is looking as though he’s trying to make it boring. The Honda HRC rider swept the Indy leg of the season, and thanks to none of his competitors consistently finishing right behind him, he’s built a nice, 16-point cushion over Cooper Webb. By no means is that a safe gap, especially before we even reach the season’s midpoint, but considering how strong Roczen has been so far, it’s the last thing his competition wants to see. If any of the contenders wants to prevent Roczen from running away, they'll need to put a stop to his roll in Orlando. –Hansel