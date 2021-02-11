The start is set on an angle and fires into a long left hander. The first rhythm section will be executed in one of two ways (this is all based on dry conditions). Riders can jump over the first tabletop, down-siding it and setting up for a very efficient 3-3. Even better, that 3-3 allows riders to use the smaller 3-foot take-off to stay low and fast. If that doesn’t work, they could also step on-step off and finish the rhythm with a 3-2. This looks to be a less ideal combo on paper due to two factors: the triple take-off is a 5-foot jump forcing riders higher and the last double will be very slow.

The next 180 will slingshot riders over the first of two standard supercross triples on the Orlando course. Landing from the triple, there are a few small rollers to traverse before another 180 right. The only set of whoops are up next and watch for these to break down significantly throughout the night. They will start out as blitz-ready but will slowly devolve into a rut that riders can power through. A small double into a tight left-hand corner will set riders up for a very slow wall-jump style section.