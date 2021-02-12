Pro Circuit Releases 2021 Honda CRF450R Exhaust

CORONA, California—Pro Circuit is excited to announce the T-6 and Ti-6 line of exhaust systems are available for the brand new 2021 CRF450R model. Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, the new line of exhaust systems for the CRF450R continues with improved performance Honda riders have come to know. Whether you plan to ride off-road or race on a motocross track, Pro Circuit has the performance exhaust you're looking for to tackle the trails or power through some deep ruts towards the checkers.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross or the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with a carbon fiber end-cap for a factory look. Top pro level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.

The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition. Constructed from high strength stainless steel and aluminum, the T-6 offers the same improved performance as our Ti-6 System. The T-6 System is a great way for riders or racers looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look but at a lower price. In addition, the T-6 System is equipped with a removable USFS approved spark arrestor making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.

Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 Features Include:

Improved performance

Lighter weight than OEM system

High-grade titanium material used throughout

Carbon fiber end-cap

Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability

Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume

Removable USFS approved spark arrestor (Ti-6 System only)

TIG precision welding

Made in the USA

T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features Include:

Improved performance

Stainless steel end-cap

Aluminum canister

Machined aluminum muffler bracket for increased strength and durability

Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume

Removable USFS approved spark arrestor

TIG precision welding

Made in the USA

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.