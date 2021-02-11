A few fits of full circle this weekend. Astute observers have noticed this weekend’s Orlando track map mimics the 2007 Orlando Supercross. People are pumped, because that gives the 2021 Orlando (1) Supercross a tinge of retro. That’s popular, because not only are people in 2021 saying, “I wish we could bring back the old style tracks” but people were also saying that in…2007! When it comes to tracks, people are always say that the past was better. A year before the 2007 Orlando Supercross, we saw the first-ever retro-themed supercross in Anaheim. They built a replica of the 1986 Anaheim track. People were super pumped. In ’21 we want to see ’07 tracks, in ’06 we wanted to see ’86 tracks…did they want the jumpless 1976 tracks in 1986? I bet they did.

Where was I?

Yes. Orlando 2007. That was an epic battle, and Ricky Carmichael’s last AMA Supercross ever. He and James Stewart battled, symbolically, all out for 20 laps. It was amazing. It wasn’t the first time Orlando’s Citrus Bowl hosted a big Ricky versus Bubba battle. The 2005 event was one of the most-anticipated races of all time. It was the first-ever “dry” race between these two titans.

We covered Anaheim 1 2005 earlier this year. That was the first race with both Ricky and James on the starting gate, but it was a mudder so it didn’t prove anything. The next weekend Stewart broke his arm in practice. The fans/industry/media has waited a decade to finally see RC and Stew race each other, and now we’d have to wait six-to-eight weeks for James’ arm to heal.

That timed out to be the Orlando Supercross, which had not been on the schedule since 1997. No doubt Stewart, super popular and from central Florida, was expected to boost ticket sales. Carmichael was a Florida native, also. There was another player in this contest. The world knew that someday Ricky and James would dominate the sport. They didn’t realize an Australian named Chad Reed would come to the U.S. and match them.