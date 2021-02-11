Looking back at those pro races you did, is there anything you can look back on and focus on specifically for this year?

Yeah. I got good starts, it was just my opening laps I kinda fell back a little bit. At the end I could catch back up. But like Pala I went 12-10 but I was up there in the hunt and I just stayed with those guys at the end and once they got a little tired I just came back through. But those first opening laps, the first five minutes of the race, I need to be better. And just putting myself into the top five and then riding there the whole race. Because the about after five-to-ten minutes, everybody settles in and it gets hard to make up some ground. So those first five minutes you gotta be good. I think that was the biggest thing I need to work on.

What are your expectations for yourself season?

Yeah, for the outdoors I’m just hoping to be a top-five guy every weekend. If that can happen, that’d be awesome. And then top tens are good too but we want to be in the top five to the podium spots.

If you are able to get in some supercross races this season, what are your goals there? Be in the top ten but not push it too far too quickly?

Yeah, for sure. I mean they’re split up [the two 250SX regions] so we still want to be in the top five. And if we can sneak in a podium here and there, that’d be awesome, but top five is the goal every weekend. Just to put ourselves in good situations, get good starts and then just not ride out of myself, just ride and put down laps, and be consistent.

Do the other, veteran, guys on the team say, “I know you’re going to get antsy,” or “I know you’re going to get tight”? What have they taught you from their experience?

Yeah, it’s good. In practice, I’ll go up front and stuff and they’re putting pressure on me. So if I can just hold that the whole time, the intensity, and try to not let them guys by, at the race you’re going to have the same thing. So it’s kinda like a race scenario, we have eight guys behind me sometimes. It’s just like a race: if I get a good start and I’m up front, I’m just not going to panic and try to override the bike. Just be within myself and just putting in good, consistent laps and the results will come.