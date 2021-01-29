When we get to Indy (about a six-hour drive in total), we’re first headed to the Irving Theater on Washington Street for tonight’s live (but limited-capacity) Racer X/PulpMX Live Show, and then to the stadium in the morning to watch practice and timed qualifying—but not actually go down in the pits or anything, following the very strict guidelines in place for the safety and wellbeing of the riders, team staff, officials, and more. Feld Entertainment needed to put those restrictions in place (and follow them) in order to make this series even happen. And for that we should all be thankful, because it’s been one helluva series so far!

Think about it: We’ve had six different winners in the six main events so far. The 450SX points leader (by a single digit) hasn’t won yet, and the 250SX East has two guys wearing the red plates this weekend who happen to be teammates and each posting a win, a runner-up, and a show finish so far. There have been eight different riders to occupy the nine podium spots so far in 450SX, and last week’s Houston 3 saw a dramatic turn of events that showed Cooper Webb still has his killer instincts, Ken Roczen has a resilience that’s built up over some difficult years, and Dean Wilson might be colorblind.

So now they’ve all rolled into Indianapolis—the home of Lucas Oil, Eli Lilly, Steak ‘N Shake, and big-city neighbor to our buddies at Throttle Jockey, who actually hail from the mean streets of Kokomo—to continue the supercross drama for a new set of select fans, and we will be four of them. Here’s hoping Indy delivers as much good racing and drama as the tripleheader in Houston did!

But before we get into the rest of the week, we need to start with one more nod to Mike “Too Tall” Bell….

Our sport lost a great guy this past Sunday when Mike Bell passed away while mountain-biking due to a heart attack. If you knew Mike personally, you know the words “great guy” were an understatement. He was an absolute gem as a person, during and after his racing career. He absolutely loved the sport, the industry, his competitors, the fans—he was the kind of guy everyone looked up to, and not because he was taller than your average motocross racer. Mike is also now the first AMA Supercross Champion who is no longer with us, a terrible distinction, sadly. (Donny Schmit and Brian Swink were 125 SX Champions who also left this earth too soon.) We took a look back at some of the highlights of Bell’s career, all but one race of which was on a Yamaha, with this week’s List.