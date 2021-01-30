Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Alex Ray
  2. Adam Enticknap
  3. Justin Starling
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Indianapolis 1

Race Day Feed Indianapolis 1

January 30, 2021 12:35pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're not in Texas anymore. It's legit cold here in Indianapolis, which luckily has a domed building with Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams have turned on the heaters and zipped up their full tent skirts. Factory motorcycles were going through extensive warm ups all morning. Inside the building, though, things are surprisingly good. Indy's dirt is usually quite wet, but it was drier than usual as it got trucked into the stadium. Feld's Mike Muye said Indy just had a dry winter compared to usual, and they got lucky. You can expect this dirt to get rutted, but not nearly as much as year's past. 

The track layout is quite complicated, including a unique design through the second turn, where riders will go a different direction on lap 1. On a regular lap, turn two is a 180 bowl turn, which shoots the riders right back toward the first turn. For safety reasons, on the first lap the riders will turn only 90 degrees and shoot across the start straight to the other side of the stadium. This allows anyone who goes down in turn one a lot more time to get up before the pack crosses over

The riders will head this way of the red arrow at the start of the race, then go back to the regular routing after they cross the finish at the end of the first lap. Oh, that first set of whoops has been replaced with two big doubles. The whoops on the outside section of the track remain, and they're big blitzers.
The riders will head this way of the red arrow at the start of the race, then go back to the regular routing after they cross the finish at the end of the first lap. Oh, that first set of whoops has been replaced with two big doubles. The whoops on the outside section of the track remain, and they're big blitzers. Kellen Braurer

The whoops look gnarly here but will they hold up? Way too early to tell. 

This series is tight! Honda HRC's Ken Roczen holds the points lead by just one over Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb. Roczen hasn't won a race yet, we've had three different race winners and eight riders in the nine available podium spots this year. Impressive stuff. Check out Ten Things to Watch for some bench-racing ammo for today's race.

The 250s, somehow, are even tighter, as both Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Christian Craig and Colt Nichols are tied atop the standings. Double red plates for the Yamaha boys, with Jett Lawrence six points back.

GasGas FunFun.
GasGas FunFun.
It's cold out here.
It's cold out here.
Roczen's reds.
Roczen's reds. Align
Star Yamaha checks out the track.
Star Yamaha checks out the track.
Double red for Yamaha's 250s
Double red for Yamaha's 250s

Austin Forkner took to Instagram to finally reveal his injury situation. Forkner crashed out of practice last Saturday in Houston and did not compete. He has a broken collarbone but it appears he could be back sooner rather than later. 

RJ Hampshire is also out after a similar crash last week. He has wrist and hand injuries.

Practice has begun here in Indy. We'll be back with more.

Free Practice

Okay, this was a weird one. The confusion of which way the track goes on lap one is leading to some problems, with riders getting confused in turn two on the first lap of practice (again, they're supposed to do a 90-degree left and go across the start on lap 1, then do a 180 bowl turn on the rest of the laps).

Let's show you this again. The riders will go the direction of the red arrow on the first lap of the race (so they don't come back across turn one too early in case a rider is down). For one lap of practice, they tried sending the riders into the tunnel instead of that turn at the upper left of this photo.
Let's show you this again. The riders will go the direction of the red arrow on the first lap of the race (so they don't come back across turn one too early in case a rider is down). For one lap of practice, they tried sending the riders into the tunnel instead of that turn at the upper left of this photo.

We saw the track crew and AMA/FIM experiment with a few different variations of track direction (see the diagram we posted to see what we're talking about). At one point they stopped the 450 seeded session and tried a new route, sending riders from turn two, straight across the start straight, and under the tunnel. Then they stopped them again and went back to the old route, sending them diagonally across the start. We're not sure which route they will use for the rest of the day. For good measure, the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki teammates bumped into each other in the 450 B practice, because Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap were confused on what to do--one Suzuki rider did a 180 left and turned down into his teammate, who was doing a 90-degree turn.

Now they're reshaping the 180 bowl turn in turn 2 to make it less awkward to shoot across the start straight. Honestly, watching this all unfold has been quite surprising, because the tracks are usually set from lap one of practice. We just about never see major changes or experiments with the track on race day. This is odd to see, but, in reality, it's all happening in free practice. By the end of the night, no one will care or remember how chaotic it was in the morning. Chalk this up to the lack of track walk (riders get to come into the stadium and look at the track, but not walk it), and the need to build track layouts that can quickly get turned around for a different design in a few days (we'll be racing here again on Tuesday).

Here are lap times from free practice

Timed Practice 1

No surprises here, as Christian Craig, Colt Nichols and Jett Lawrence have proven to be the class of the 250SX East field so far this year, and they ended up in the top three spots in this timed session.  Lawrence ran to the top of the board early over Craig, then Craig took it away. Lawrence later had a crash, but he was okay. Nichols did take the second spot in times away from Lawrence, though.

Craig said he didn’t get as much work done during the week, riding-wise, as he would have hoped.

“I worked on some things mentally, I only got to ride one day in California, it was raining all week,” said Craig. “But I’ve felt good on the bike.”

Supercross

Indianapolis 1 (East) - 250SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Curren Thurman 50.5000 Rosharon, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Devin Simonson 50.5740 Laurinburg United States Kawasaki KX250
3Maxwell Sanford
50.8820 Pasadena, MD United States Honda CRF250R
4Hunter Schlosser 50.9920 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Devin Harriman 51.1730 Longview, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Indianapolis 1 (East) - 250SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 47.7050 Hemet, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Colt Nichols 47.9380 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 48.2430 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Jo Shimoda 48.6580 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Mitchell Oldenburg 48.7990 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results

The dirt here might be harder than some previous editions of the Indy SX, but the track is starting to break down. You can see some deep ruts developing, not only in the corners but the transitions between jumps. This leads to cross rutting and other mistakes. Forget trying to figure out big rhythm combos, this race will be all about putting in consistent laps.

Cianciarulo jumped out first in this 450 A group ahead of Roczen, but Roczen and Tomac ended up spending most of the time in the top two spots. Roczen was fastest.

“It’s brutal,” said Roczen of the track. “It’s deteriorating like crazy. The transitions are tighter and steeper and it’s rutted with g-outs in the bottom. I hope they smooth it out, but I’ll be prepared for it either way. I think it’s going to be more of me personally adjusting to the track. There’s always something that can be better on the bike but I’d rather work on it myself.”

Dean Wilson announced he had hurt his foot and knee during a practice crash on Wednesday. He tried going out for practice but pulled out of this session, so his day is over. 

Supercross

Indianapolis 1 (East) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 47.4540 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac 47.5940 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Marvin Musquin 47.6060 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo 47.7150 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
5Malcolm Stewart 47.9260 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supercross

Indianapolis 1 (East) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Alex Ray 50.2020 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
2Adam Enticknap 50.2230 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3Justin Starling 50.5930 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Brandon Hartranft 50.5960 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5Carlen Gardner 50.9070 Paso Robles, CA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now