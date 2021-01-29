Wait for it…

Before the first gate dropped, 10-10-9 didn’t seem like very likely finishes from Zach Osborne at the first three rounds. Zach was looking to take another step in his career after a 450SX win last year and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Well, he’s certainly ridden well enough, showing the speed to match anyone so far, but bad starts and crashes and hurt his results. On Instagram Osborne specifically referenced a need to improve his starts. If he holeshots in Indy, will it be his golden ticket to a win? –Hansel

As Tight as it Gets

The season is still young, but if things keep going the way they are we’re in for a helluva ride. Ken Roczen leads the points, but both Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia are just a single point behind him in second. Reigning champ Eli Tomac is just six points out of the lead in fourth, and Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, and Malcolm Stewart are all tied for fifth with 51 points each. Heck, the top eight are all within ten points of each other! Ferrandis, who is eighth, could easily jump up four or five spots. Depending on how things shake out on Saturday, there are multiple riders who could leave with the red plate. So far 2021 has been great! –Hansel

Slot Car City

Many are wondering what the Indianapolis dirt will race like, especially for the first round of three, when the dirt is likely to be wetter than usual. January dirt in Indiana has likely taken its share of rain and snow, as dirt is usually stored outside. Sometimes track builders get lucky and can store dirt under a bridge, but mother nature still has a way of making her mark. The dirt will begin to dry inside the stadium, but it could be pretty wet and rutted for the first race, and we’ve certainly seen some rugged tracks at Indy before. Who will avoid the big mistake in the ruts on Saturday? –Jason Weigandt

Back to His Average

Marvin Musquin made some noise with a third at round one in Houston, but a crash at round two and another early at round three—that actually left him 22nd early in the race—ruined any chance of another podium. Those were not normal circumstances for Marv, as he’s not going to go down in every race, or start in last every weekend. In other words, he should be moving back toward his normal result, and a soft, rutted, technical track (with jumper whoops!) should suit him well. Don’t be surprised to see Marv moving back to the box ASAP. –Weigandt