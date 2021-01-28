Team Honda HRC has released new information on Chase Sexton. The press release is below.

Sexton Continuing His Recuperation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (January 27, 2021) – Still suffering from the effects of his January 19 crash during the Houston 2 supercross, Chase Sexton is not making the trip to Indiana ahead of this Saturday’s Indianapolis 1 Supercross.

The incident saw the Team Honda HRC rider suffer a crash exiting the sand section, leading him to miss the third Houston round of the AMA Supercross series, and his right shoulder still lacks strength. X-ray and MRI scans were negative for fractures or tears, and doctors have diagnosed Sexton with a contusion and strain of the right rotator cuff and scapula.

While he continues a physical therapy program at his home in Florida, Sexton is still not physically ready to race. Currently, the target is for him to return for the third Indianapolis round, on February 6; however, he is being monitored day by day, and the decision could change.