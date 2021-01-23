Austin Forkner and RJ Hampshire have both suffered injuries of their own during qualifying for today’s third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Forkner

In the first 250 A session, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider went triple-triple-triple but came up just short on the final landing and went over the handlebars hard. Forkner immediately went to his feet but walked right off the track as he disregarded his bike. Television producer Chris “Bondo” Bond posted a video from the TV truck of Forkner’s get-off, check it out below.