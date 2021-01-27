Life moves pretty fast right? Three rounds down in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in seven days and we’re onto a new city. Houston was all over the place in terms of results. It was the equivalent of dating a stripper, some nights were calm and stable, some were wild and chaotic.

Take the 450 class as an example. We had eight different riders take up the nine podium spots, three different winners, a couple of controversies involving the same rider and all in all, most of the racing was gold. Let’s take a look at the three races in both classes in an Olympic style-scoring format and give you some “Observations” from what I saw being there in the pits. Well, I was in the pits but 10 feet away from anyone outside my media bubble, which meant basically hanging with Weege all day.

Actually, let’s stay on that topic. The ten days in Houston was a mix of great and horrific. On the good side, my buddy Thomas once owned this company called N-Fab which made Jeep and truck parts. He sold the company and now he is super rich so he offered his amazing Garagemahl to use as a podcast studio. That was awesome. I mean, where else will you find a Ferrari and a Rolls-Royce flanked by old Phil Nicoletti race bikes?

So that was good, but the rules of the pits in these COVID-19 times make it tough for me to get the usual info. No interaction with the teams and riders outside of walking by the truck and saying hi, no interviews with the riders afterwards. Feld Entertainment is really laying on the teams and riders to not do in-person media, as that could potentially expose them to contact tracing, and then, not racing. It makes my job much tougher. Relationships built up by years of being at the races allows me to get information about how things are really going. Not seeing these people makes it, uhhh, really tough.

I get it, I’m going along with it but to say it’s as fun as usual to be a media guy in the pits would be wrong.

Here’s what’s worse: Living with JT and Weege in an Airbnb. They could never figure out where their phone charging cords were, JT moved and disappeared in mysterious ways, Weege was leaving used paper towels everywhere because in his words “they were still good,” Weege was stealing my Donut Shop Keurigs and buying me crap to replace them, JT was upset that I fixed his TV for some reason and on and on it went. Tough deal for me to handle but I worked through it to help provide you readers with the following Observations.