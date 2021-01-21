Chase Sexton Out for Houston 3 With Shoulder Injury

Honda HRC's Chase Sexton will miss the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this Saturday in Houston, Texas, the 21-year-old announced on social media. Following his heavy crash while leading the main event at round two on Tuesday, Sexton was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit where an initial prognosis was inconclusive.

Sexton then confirmed on Wednesday that he was awaiting further evaluation before coming to a decision about his ability to race this Saturday. According to his post on Instagram, the pain was too substantial and he has elected to fly home to Florida to receive an MRI.