The first round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has come and gone and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, we’ll try to capture it all. Host Steve Matthes will be remote from Houston with co-hosts Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt joining him to help talk about the opener and what we’re going to see tomorrow night at the second round.

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig will join the show to talk about his dominant win in Houston, being on a Yamaha, his thoughts on the track, and more.

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Alex Ray will be on the show to talk about the opener, if he’s ok after a crash in the main, the deep field, how us at Racer X didn’t believe in him, and much more.

Daniel Blair will swing by to give us his thoughts on H1, him and JT will talk about the event as only “racers” can, and more.

We’ll award a Yamaha TTR tonight on the show to a random person who signed up for PulpMX Fantasy tonight as well!

