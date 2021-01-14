Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Houston 1 Supercross Begins Live at 6 pm on NBCSN

January 14, 2021 7:05pm | by:
Houston 1 Supercross Begins Live at 6 pm on NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn.—The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a tripleheader in Houston with Round 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Round 3 on Saturday, Jan. 23, live at 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays.

Broadcast Team

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
  • Host: Daniel Blair
  • Reporter: Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBCSN
  • Streaming – Peacock Premium

View the broadcast information for the first three rounds: Houston 1 (Saturday, January 16), Houston 2 (Tuesday, January 19), and Houston 3 (Saturday, January23).

Supercross TV Schedule
Supercross TV Schedule
Supercross TV Schedule
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now