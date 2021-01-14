STAMFORD, Conn.—The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, live at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Saturday kicks off a tripleheader in Houston with Round 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Round 3 on Saturday, Jan. 23, live at 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock Premium, the new streaming home of Supercross, provides live and commercial-free coverage of qualifiers and races as well as on-demand replays.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Host: Daniel Blair

Reporter: Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBCSN

Streaming – Peacock Premium

View the broadcast information for the first three rounds: Houston 1 (Saturday, January 16), Houston 2 (Tuesday, January 19), and Houston 3 (Saturday, January23).