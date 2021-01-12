What’s your frame of mind right now? I know that’s a goofy question, but when you take a good hard look at everything that’s played out and gone down during this offseason, we’re about to kickstart a season unlike any of the other 40-plus seasons that have come before it. I mean, how are you? How are you doing with everything here and now?

I feel really good. Of course with this whole COVID[-19] pandemic, it’s tough out here and a lot of friends and family aren’t around… You’re trying you’re the stay away from it, but it’s airborne. You can’t see it and you don’t know it. Every time that I pull up to a gas station and a pump, I get nervous and stuff like that because it can be something that is there for a couple of days or for a couple of weeks or a couple of months, you never know. It’s tough. It’s definitely one of those deals where I feel like that if things are different, that’s how they’re meant to be and I haven’t changed anything. I’m not sitting here and shying away from it. For me, it’s more like, “I’m going out here and I’m going to focus on doing my job and whatever happens after that, happens,” you know?

Absolutely.

I can only control what’s in front of me.

You come to Star Yamaha from MotoConcepts Honda where you raced the Honda CRF450R. You were totally in-step with that bike. How do you like your new 2021 Yamaha YZ450F bike?

I feel good. I feel really good. One thing that I always want to tell all the people this: it’s not just the motorcycle. It’s the team that makes the difference. It’s when you’ve got a team around you and supporting you and they all want the same goals, when you excel. That’s when you see the stars shine. I feel that we’re all great, but there are always those little bitty pieces of information that you have or don’t have. I feel like we have everything we need now. I feel like this year that I’ve done everything correctly and now it’s just about putting in the results and seeing where we are at. Another thing I like about the team, too, is that even know we’re racing events back-to-back in 2021, they already have great ideas of what we can do to test and things like that, where previous teams that I’ve been on may have done things differently. It’s definitely, like, these guys pick up on things a lot faster, but also too, this is a factory team and they’ve been there and they’ve done that and they know the odds and ends, so they know exactly what they are doing and for me to be a part of it, is awesome.