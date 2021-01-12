KLM is Kyler Lenz Motorsports, ran by a gentleman named Kevin Lenz and named in honor of his son who lost his life in an ATV accident. They made their way into the GNCC scene in the latter part of 2020 supporting South Carolina’s Evan Earl in the XC1 class aboard a Kawasaki. For 2021 Kevin inked the Milwaukee deal, which everyone agreed would be best fit for a red bike, and with some support from GasGas, this new team was born.

Word through the grapevine is that the Milwaukee connection is a big thanks to Kevin’s construction company who actually did some building construction projects with Milwaukee.

There’s more GasGas news. Coastal Racing, which has been a player in the GNCC game for the last several seasons, has switched from a Husqvarna support team to become the Coastal GasGas Factory Racing team. So, with Coastal becoming a factory effort, this left the door open for a new satellite team and the KLM GasGas team was the perfect fit. Supporting Grant Baylor, Evan Earl and a number of amateur riders, this is shaping up to be a pretty cool new deal.

Coastal GasGas Factory Racing was actually involved in last week’s GasGas intro in California and officially announced that Ricky Russell (no relation to Kailub) will return to the Coastal team in the XC1 class, while Johnny Girroir will join the team in an XC2 effort. Girroir spent the past couple of seasons riding with the Trail Jester’s KTM squad and was actually leading the XC2 class points until a concussion at the Ironman GNCC took him out of contention with one round to go.