FMF Introduces FMF Vision

Rancho Dominguez, CA—In this sport, the heart of a racer beats within every innovation. In 1973 Don Emler created FMF from a desire to go faster. For nearly 50 years FMF has been leading in the pursuit of precision, power and speed. Now our mission expands. This is FMF Vision!

This unique, stand-alone partnership between two of the most iconic brands in the sport of Motocross, FMF Racing and 100% have joined forces to create FMF VISION. Visionary Power is the pursuit of the passion these two brands share for the sport we love. FMF Vision launches with a full roster of athletes, led by 2020 MX National Champion Zach Osborne, FMF/KTM Factory Off-road Champion Dante Oliveira and 2020 National Enduro Champion Grant Baylor to name a few. Utilizing 100%’s championship-proven performance, FMF Vision launches into the new year equipped with top-of-the-line quality that racers can trust.