The 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule has been announced, and it welcomes quite a few familiar tracks back to the calendar. We rounded up Davey Coombs (who is the founder of Racer X but also the President of MX Sports Pro Racing, which operates Lucas Oil Pro Motocross) for an explainer on the what, where, and why of the ’21 schedule.

Then we asked our Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas for their take on the changes.

1. Davey, explain some of the changes to the schedule.

Davey Coombs: Welcome to the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule. And welcome back to optimism. Ever since last March our world has been trying to navigate the pandemic that is ongoing, but also hopefully on its last laps. We’ve all had to scramble for ways to get back to our regular ways of life, changing schedules for, literally, everything, as COVID-19 restrictions vary from state to state, and they are constantly in flux. It's still having its effect on this sport. Monster Energy AMA Supercross will start with a tripleheader in Houston this weekend, and go nowhere near its traditional bases on the west coast. Fortunately, this summer looks a little more promising, as most experts feel that with the vaccine now being produced and distributed, we will hopefully be getting back to some normalcy soon. It's with that in mind that MX Sports Pro Racing and its event promoters came up with a schedule that more resembles the 2019 schedule that was completed, rather than the 2020 one that was literally torn to pieces dozens of times. Back on the schedule are some of the true pillars of the series that could not go in 2020 due to either local restrictions in place or ones that were planned to soon be implemented: Hangtown, High Point, Washougal, Unadilla, Southwick, Budds Creek. And, for the most part, they are on their traditional dates. (Well, except for Hangtown, which is in California and has a better chance of getting the go-ahead at the end of summer rather than the beginning.) It's an optimistic schedule, given where we are right now, very early in the New Year. But everyone wants to return to these tracks as soon as possible, and 2021 seems very possible.

Unfortunately, WW Ranch Motocross Park asked to be left off the schedule for 2021 as they take the year off. The three times that the Jacksonville, Florida, facility has hosted professional motocross events—first an MXGP round and then, for the past two years, a round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross—they have had the unfortunate run of heavy rain (the September '17 MXGP), stifling heat (June '19) and then a global pandemic ('20). Hopefully we can work out a date with them in the near future for a return, as Junior Scarborough and his family and crew have been wonderful to work with and the riders really enjoy the track.